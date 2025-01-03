4 resolutions that will move your career and business forward

As you write your New Year’s Resolutions, ask yourself: Will you really meditate daily? How much will you use the gym after January 31? Forget about your aspirational personal goals, this year I’m sharing some resolutions that will move your career and business forward. I’ve gathered experts from various areas of expertise: branding, marketing, business development, and mindset to get you ready.

When it comes to building your Personal Brand — or as I like to call it – your Professional Perspective, the new year is the perfect time to start or re-start. Instead of a daily 3-mile run that you’ll abandon the first rainy morning, take that time to start posting on social media about your professional POV.

First, escape from what I call “Supermodel Mode” where you think everyone is looking at you. Step into “Teacher Mode,” where you focus more on the message you’re sharing and the value you’re bringing. Envision yourself actually teaching about your area of expertise.

Resolution 1: Find and share your unique POV