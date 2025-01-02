Can we prevent AI from repeating social media’s biggest mistakes?

BY Usman Shuja4 minute read

As a technology leader, I’ve witnessed firsthand the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to reshape not only industries but society at large. AI promises to increase efficiency, solve complex challenges, and open new pathways for growth.

Still, as we embrace these advances, we must also acknowledge the need for regulation and ethical safeguards. Failing to do so could plunge us into the same ethical dilemmas we now face with social media. Reflecting on the lightly regulated growth of social media, we see a cautionary tale that should serve as a powerful reminder for AI. Social media was launched with great optimism. It connected people globally, allowed instant communication, and democratized content creation. But a lack of regulation and an over-reliance on users to understand complex terms and conditions led to serious ethical consequences.

The lessons learned from social media’s rapid expansion, left largely unchecked by governments, have shown that placing the responsibility solely on users to manage privacy, terms of service, and data security can have lasting repercussions. Today, AI is advancing at an even faster pace, with applications that extend beyond our phones and into critical infrastructure, health care, and justice systems. If we’re not proactive about creating guardrails, AI’s benefits could be overshadowed by similar ethical crises. As we move forward, I believe we need a three-way responsibility model for AI regulation—one that balances the roles of government, technology companies, and users. Each party has a vital role to play in ensuring AI development is ethical, transparent, and ultimately beneficial for society.

ROLE OF GOVERNMENT: SETTING THE STANDARD Governments have an essential role in establishing clear, enforceable regulations that prioritize user privacy, transparency, and accountability. Unlike the early days of social media where governments were slow to respond, the stakes with AI are much higher, and regulators can’t afford to sit on the sidelines. AI is already being used in sensitive sectors where unchecked algorithms could lead to biased decisions and other unintended consequences. Governments should consider establishing an AI-specific regulatory body tasked with setting ethical standards, monitoring compliance, and enforcing penalties for misuse.

Governing bodies such as the European Union have already made strides in this area with proposals like the AI Act, which aims to regulate high-risk AI applications. China has steadily introduced laws to govern AI technologies, enforcing multiple pieces of national regulation. China’s approach combines stringent oversight—particularly to ensure AI is not used in ways that challenge government authority—with initiatives designed to encourage innovation and maintain global competitiveness in AI development. Singapore is also positioning itself as a hub for AI innovation in Southeast Asia, with a strong focus on ethical development. The government’s “AI Singapore” initiative drives AI research and talent development while emphasizing the importance of ethical AI.

Additionally, the city-state has implemented frameworks such as the “Model AI Governance Framework,” which offers guidelines to ensure the responsible development and deployment of AI technologies. These efforts demonstrate Singapore’s commitment to fostering innovation while maintaining high ethical standards. Other governments would do well to follow these examples, ensuring that regulations are robust enough to address ethical risks without stifling innovation. ROLE OF TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES: RESPONSIBILITY BEYOND PROFIT

While government regulation is necessary, technology companies, as creators of these systems, bear a unique responsibility to act ethically. Too often, tech companies have prioritized growth and profit over ethical considerations, as we’ve seen with the unchecked growth of social media platforms. AI is a powerful tool, and companies developing it must commit to putting user safety, transparency, and privacy first. This commitment means making investments in unbiased data, secure data storage, and explainable algorithms that allow users and regulators to understand AI’s decision-making processes. It also means building safeguards to prevent unintended harm and collaborating with regulators to develop realistic and enforceable standards. Tech companies are in the best position to self-regulate before external laws mandate it, and by doing so, they can avoid the regulatory hurdles social media now faces.

At Bluebeam, we believe ethical AI is not just a nice-to-have but a critical business imperative. Transparency, user trust, and ethical standards in AI are at the core of our development process, allowing us to innovate responsibly. ROLE OF USERS: A SHARED RESPONSIBILITY Although users should not bear the entire burden of navigating AI’s complex ethical landscape, they do have a role to play.

With technology rapidly evolving, users are responsible for educating themselves, advocating for transparency, and demanding accountability. Informed users can make better choices, understand potential privacy risks, and advocate for ethical standards in AI-driven services. Education is vital. Businesses and educational institutions should collaborate to provide accessible resources on how AI works, how data is used, and what rights users have. In the end, empowered users will drive demand for responsible AI and hold companies accountable. COLLABORATIVE SOLUTIONS FOR ETHICAL AI

To avoid the pitfalls we’ve seen with social media, we must foster cooperation among governments, companies, and users. Governments can develop ethical AI certifications, similar to cybersecurity standards, allowing companies that meet transparency and privacy requirements to be recognized as trusted providers. Companies can also add warning labels to AI-driven applications that impact sensitive areas like mental health, just as some social media platforms are now beginning to do. One promising approach is to establish a framework for regular, transparent audits of AI systems, with governments, companies, and independent third parties working together to ensure compliance with ethical standards.

Such a framework would create an environment where users are protected, governments can enforce rules without stifling innovation, and companies are incentivized to uphold their ethical responsibilities. A CALL TO ACTION FOR ETHICAL AI AI offers tremendous potential, and as we step into this new era, we must remember the hard-learned lessons from social media’s unregulated growth.