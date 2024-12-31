AI vaporware: 7 products that didn’t materialize in 2024

Whether to raise money, placate shareholders, or generate positive press, AI’s biggest companies have a habit of announcing advancements that are nowhere near ready to ship.
The industry term for this is “vaporware,” defined as products that arrive much later than initially anticipated or in some cases not at all. The AI industry has puffed out plenty of vaporware over the last year, making it tough to distinguish hype from reality.
As we head into 2025, let’s look at the biggest AI products and promises that haven’t quite panned out yet:
Alexa’s generative AI overhaul
Back in September 2023, Amazon announced a “smarter and more conversational Alexa” powered by large language models. A future version of the voice assistant, Amazon claimed, would not only allow for more naturally flowing conversations, but would understand nonverbal cues such as body language and eye contact using the cameras built into certain Echo devices. Once this optional Alexa overhaul arrived, Amazon suggested that you’d have to pay for it.
More than a year later, the “future of Alexa” is in limbo. A report by Bloomberg in October said that beta testers were unhappy with the new version, which gave stiff, long-winded responses and failed to work with existing smart home integrations. Reuters also reported on problems with Amazon’s in-house language models, prompting the company to seek help from Anthropic’s Claude. Having scrapped plans to debut the new Alexa in October, Amazon is reportedly targeting a 2025 launch now.
OpenAI’s GPT-5
In fairness, OpenAI never officially said that it would release GPT-5 in 2024, but CEO Sam Altman confirmed in late 2023 that the company had started working on it. In March, Business Insider cited unnamed sources in claiming that the new large language model would arrive around midyear, quoting an unnamed CEO who called it “materially better” after reportedly seeing a demo.
But by midyear, Altman was already tempering expectations, saying that “we still have a lot of work to do” on GPT-5, and in October he told an audience on Reddit not to expect the new model this year. The company instead released GPT-o1, which it claims can process queries more thoroughly but is also much slower and more expensive.