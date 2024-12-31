AI vaporware: 7 products that didn’t materialize in 2024

Whether to raise money, placate shareholders, or generate positive press, AI’s biggest companies have a habit of announcing advancements that are nowhere near ready to ship.

The industry term for this is “vaporware,” defined as products that arrive much later than initially anticipated or in some cases not at all. The AI industry has puffed out plenty of vaporware over the last year, making it tough to distinguish hype from reality.

As we head into 2025, let’s look at the biggest AI products and promises that haven’t quite panned out yet:

Alexa’s generative AI overhaul

Back in September 2023, Amazon announced a “smarter and more conversational Alexa” powered by large language models. A future version of the voice assistant, Amazon claimed, would not only allow for more naturally flowing conversations, but would understand nonverbal cues such as body language and eye contact using the cameras built into certain Echo devices. Once this optional Alexa overhaul arrived, Amazon suggested that you’d have to pay for it.