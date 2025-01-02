9 of the most impactful CMOs share their lessons from 2024—and predictions for 2025

As the year 2024 comes to an end, I’m looking back and thinking about what a marketer’s calendar looked like. Given the pace of culture, it’s measured less in months, days, and weeks, and more in hours. Yet there are moments and events that anchor so much brand activity, from the Super Bowl, to the Olympics, sports playoffs to award shows. Meanwhile, there are the constant cultural moments created by an always-on audience that brands are both excited and terrified by. Oh, and then there was a major U.S. election and the continued rise of AI. Pretty mellow year, all told, right?

The role of the chief marketing officer is ever-evolving, and often bespoke to the company and brands with which they work. But the job has become more complicated, and it’s a crucial linchpin to commercial growth and success. In order to succeed, marketing execs must continuously straddle the growing collection of media and platforms to elevate their brands’ cultural resonance, and connect to audiences.

We recently announced our inaugural Brands That Matter CMOs of the Year list, so there may be no one better to talk to than these marketing execs at the top of their game. I asked nine of them about lessons from the past year, issues to face in the coming year, and what will be the biggest development or shift marketers and brands can expect in 2025.

Lessons from 2024

“Trust is everything, and the benefits of trust compound exponentially. Our DoorDash-All-The-Ads campaign benefited from an extraordinarily high level of trust, developed at warp speed and in real-time. Given that it was novel, we had to trust that we could pull it off, the business had to trust that it would deliver, and we had to trust every advertiser in the Super Bowl with our idea and have them do the same with us—versus the standard practice of everyone holding their cards incredibly close to the vest. When in doubt, trust.” —DoorDash CMO Kofi Amoo-Gottfried