Frito-Lay potato chips recalled: Here are the states where Lay’s could cause ‘serious, life-threatening’ risk

Frito-Lay is recalling Lay’s Classic Potato Chips that “may contain undeclared milk,” posing a risk for individuals with milk allergies or sensitivities, in two Western states, according to an alert from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
“Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product,” according to the FDA.
The recall, issued on Monday, December 16, applies to a limited number of 13-ounce bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips distributed to certain retail stores and e-commerce distributors in Oregon and Washington. Consumers would have been able to purchase these chips as early as November 3.
Frito-Lay says it was informed of the problem from a customer.
Which Lay’s potato chips are affected?
To determine whether you have bought the recalled chips, you can look up the UPC code on the bag. The chips are 13-ounce bags with the UPC codes 28400 and 31041. The affected bags must have both a February 11, 2025 “Guaranteed Fresh” date and one of these manufacturing codes: 6462307xx or 6463307xx.
What should I do if I have a milk allergy?
If you have an allergy or sensitivity to milk, do not consume the recalled product and discard it immediately, according to the FDA.
Who do I contact if I’m unsure if my bag is contaminated?
Consumers with the product described above can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday).
This year, there have been over 740 food and beverage recalls, more than doubling the total reported in 2023 and nearly triple the total in 2022.