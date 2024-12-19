Frito-Lay potato chips recalled: Here are the states where Lay’s could cause ‘serious, life-threatening’ risk

Frito-Lay is recalling Lay’s Classic Potato Chips that “may contain undeclared milk,” posing a risk for individuals with milk allergies or sensitivities, in two Western states, according to an alert from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product,” according to the FDA.

The recall, issued on Monday, December 16, applies to a limited number of 13-ounce bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips distributed to certain retail stores and e-commerce distributors in Oregon and Washington. Consumers would have been able to purchase these chips as early as November 3.

Frito-Lay says it was informed of the problem from a customer.