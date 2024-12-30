Leadership lessons from the playlist I love

BY Jo Ann Herold2 minute read

Music is a big part of my life. It’s a passion that I try to incorporate into my work life in any way I can—meetings, conferences, and when I am jamming on a project.

Much of my career has been spent in marketing in the hospitality and food and beverage industries, industries that have given me so much. At McDonald’s, I learned that I love serving others and working for iconic brands. At Honey Baked Ham, I learned about growing a brand, new product innovation, digital, and becoming a C-suite executive. At Interface, I learned what it means to work for a truly purpose- and mission-driven company. Today, I am working in higher education at Georgia State University, where I work with highly intellectual people and am surrounded by young, smart, and curious students. My career really has come full circle, and I am deeply grateful. But a career is not simply about job titles or positions. It’s about creating a fulfilling life that aligns with your passions, purpose, and values. Like a carefully curated playlist, your career is composed of moments, choices, and experiences that, when combined, create the soundtrack to a life well lived.

As such, here’s a summary of my career playlist, and some of the leadership lessons I have learned from a few of my favorite songs. “START ME UP” BY THE ROLLING STONES I always begin with the idea, my goals, and a simple plan of action. I love this song because it reminds me that sometimes, the hardest step in a process is just getting started.

“JUMP” BY VAN HALEN When developing a plan, it’s helpful to think through how to make your plan happen. Van Halen’s “Jump” is a great song about activation, execution, and enjoying the journey while you get to the destination. “GIRL ON FIRE” BY ALICIA KEYS

This song makes me smile because it’s about having a vision and being relentless about the pursuit of getting there. Its leadership lesson is about inspiring yourself and inspiring others. “CHAMPAGNE JAM” BY ATLANTA RHYTHM SECTION Celebrating successes, big or small, is so important in leadership. Atlanta Rhythm Section’s “Champagne Jam” reminds me that one of the best parts of the process is jamming and having fun as you make progress along the way.

“LEARNING TO FLY” BY TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS “Learning to Fly” reminds me how important it is to get out of my comfort zone and take calculated risks. “THE CLIMB” BY MILEY CYRUS

Miley Cyrus is one of the most talented artists out there. I love her grit and determination, and I listen to this song whenever I need a boost. The lesson gleaned from “The Climb” is that you never really get “there,” and that life and leadership are climbs. “DON’T STOP BELIEVIN'” BY JOURNEY I have learned to have faith in the process, especially when leading a big project or team. I know that when a small group of committed people are working towards a common goal, the results can be unstoppable. As Journey so memorably proclaims, “Don’t stop believin’!”