How to avoid the top hiring mistakes recruiters make

BY Anita Grantham4 minute read

Organizations are responsible for finding the right person for the right position, and companies that fail to define job roles or inadequately vet qualifications will ultimately hire people who miss the mark. When those new employees struggle to thrive or choose to depart quickly, it can send ripples of frustration across your teams, costing the company money, time, and morale.

The big question is: How can recruiters and HR leaders avoid making such costly hiring mistakes? It all comes down to a well-structured hiring process. This takes a great deal of coordination and effort to run, but the results speak for themselves: Sharp recruiting and interviews will reflect the company’s operational prowess to candidates and keep the attention of top talent. The opposite is also true: Inefficiencies in recruitment lead to lost opportunities, increased tension, and eroded trust in the organization.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Here are a few insights and strategies to help you put your best foot forward: UNDERSTAND AND AVOID THE TRUE COSTS OF A BAD HIRING PROCESS Hiring failures impact your company in three different ways. First, it’s a major financial cost. After taking into account everything that goes into attracting applicants, conducting interviews, onboarding, and training, it takes roughly two times the labor rate to hire someone. That means it costs around $200K to find and hire an employee who will make $100K per year.

Second are competency costs, which occur when the hiring manager struggles to build trust and credibility within the business. It can be challenging to make a hiring decision, but if the manager has several bad hires in a row, people begin to question their ability to make good decisions. Employees may start to wonder if they can trust the manager’s judgment as a subject matter expert. Third, it can be painful managing someone whose qualifications don’t match the company’s needs once they are in the door. We often fall into the trap of hoping we can convince the zebra to change its stripes, but it’s usually impossible to manage an improperly vetted employee into going where you need them. At that point, you have to worry about the arduous task of letting them go. Stay ahead of these costs by helping your organizational leaders understand that it pays to wait for the right candidate. Although it helps to quantify the cost of hiring in dollars and cents—which is the language of business—the more you can start to shine a spotlight on the non-monetary costs and their long-term impacts, the better.

DO THE “PRE-WORK” AND CREATE CLEAR COMMUNICATIONS Once your internal stakeholders are all on the same page, a smooth and timely recruiting process begins with the “pre-work.” Smart hiring leaders sit down with their teams to map out and understand every step from start to finish. This effort typically includes tasks such as writing an accurate job description and outlining the types of candidates recruiters will consider for the role. Generally, the success of a recruiting process depends on how well the hiring manager has described the duties, responsibilities, and expectations of the role they need to fill. This is one area where technology can really help: If you haven’t already, you should embrace the power of generative AI to create a starting point for job descriptions.

advertisement

Once a detailed description has been thoughtfully curated, recruiters need to sit down with their hiring managers and outline the qualifications of the candidate. This helps surface and prioritize what matters most to the position while developing strategies for finding people based on the job description. Understanding these needs is particularly important because otherwise we fall into the trap of looking for a “purple unicorn” in every role, and that’s just not realistic. Different people will have different capabilities, so understanding the hierarchy of strengths needed for a role will help narrow applicants down to the best possible candidates. Creating thorough, intelligent communications and mapping out the recruiting process with your entire team will let you communicate clear expectations to the candidates once you have formally launched the job. Building the foundation in this way ensures that the people who make it through your process are more likely to be good hires in the long run.

ALIGN EFFORTS AND EXPECTATIONS ACROSS YOUR TEAM I’m a big believer in recruiters focusing on specific areas. This means one person becomes a master of hiring salespeople, for example, while another is great at hiring entry-level employees. When you allow recruiters to specialize in a business need, they can become experts in the needs and strategies of where and how to find people. This form of recruiting expertise is a little bit like fishing. If you want to catch a specific type of fish, you need to go where those fish congregate. Building expertise lets your recruiters fish for the right candidates in a proactive, targeted way.

This is especially important when you are hiring from a smaller workforce pool, like for senior leadership positions or highly technical roles. Understanding which resources lead to which pools of experts is a superpower that hiring professionals should try to develop. Organizing efforts to tap your network is also a vital step in finding the right people. Ask professional connections for noteworthy candidates who might have the qualifications you need. Incredible referrals can flow in thanks to a solid, prepared team of hiring experts reaching out to their networks. Too often, the wrong hire means long-lasting challenges for the team and the business. These issues generally arise when recruiters fail to follow best practices. As a hiring leader, you can drastically improve the quality of your hires by taking proactive steps and holding teams—and yourself—accountable.