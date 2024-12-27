BY Marina Cvetkovic4 minute read

In today’s hyper-connected world, a CEO’s success and impact depend not just on their own presence but on the visibility, authenticity, and influence of their entire leadership team. While traditional marketing and branding were enough in the past, today’s most successful organizations go further: They put their missions into a new, more authentic spotlight by strategically and intentionally positioning their key leaders.

For forward-thinking CEOs, investing in the executive positioning of their leadership team is no longer a “nice-to-have”—it’s a strategic necessity. Here’s why: EMPOWERED LEADERS, AMPLIFIED IMPACT CEOs who elevate their leadership team’s visibility can expand their reach exponentially. With each executive positioned as a thought leader, an organization can gain additional, highly credible voices that can champion the brand’s mission, values, and goals.

These positioned leaders become active ambassadors who share the company’s message in ways that are both personal and aligned with their unique strengths and areas of expertise. Instead of relying solely on the CEO’s voice, the organization can benefit from a chorus of authentic perspectives that resonate across audiences, from employees and customers to investors and industry peers. This collective influence results in the kind of brand equity no single voice can achieve alone; it’s the impact of a leadership team that feels connected, purpose-driven, and empowered to represent the organization boldly. HUMAN-CENTERED, AUTHENTIC POSITIONING

In a landscape where audiences crave authenticity, the polished gloss of traditional branding often falls flat. One organization I am intimately familiar with was facing challenges with authenticity. No matter what strategy they attempted with the support of their marketing and corporate communications department, they just couldn’t move the needle in terms of building trust with their field staff and end customers. The leadership team was continuously receiving feedback that they sat in an “ivory tower” and did not really understand the struggles and concerns of their employees and customers. Finding an authentic voice for each of their top team leaders—voices that connected directly with employees and customers—combined with a more personalized, high-touch approach to delivering messages, was an absolute game-changer. This success wouldn’t have been possible without an individually tailored positioning strategy for each leader, highly targeted to their specific audience segment.

WHY A CEO NEEDS POSITIONED LEADERS Without a strongly positioned top team, CEOs may find themselves as the lone figure responsible for all external visibility and messaging—a role that can be exhausting, unsustainable, and ultimately limiting. In fact, many of the CEOs I have worked with only started to realize the importance of executive positioning after they had been through a challenging period, requiring them to take a step back.

Take Phil, for example—a CEO who had to step back for some weeks from a very intense, highly paced business due to an unexpected health issue. It was only then that he realized how risky his team’s over-reliance on him as the sole face and voice of the organization was. This situation pushed him to invest energy and focus into elevating the faces and voices of his whole leadership team upon his return. A strategically positioned leadership team can strengthen your organization’s resilience. If the CEO must step back or face unexpected challenges, your organization’s credibility can remain intact through the active, visible presence of other trusted executives. EXECUTIVE POSITIONING BOOSTS ENGAGEMENT AND PERFORMANCE

When your leadership team is actively positioned, employees can feel a stronger sense of alignment with your company’s mission and vision. They aren’t just hearing from one figurehead; they’re connecting with a group of leaders whose personal commitments and expertise make the vision real. This inclusive approach can help foster higher engagement, with employees more likely to align with a mission that is reinforced by multiple respected leaders. In my experience, employer branding and engagement are often the main reasons CEOs and organizations start to investigate the idea of elevating their executive team positioning. They understand that their leadership teams (and sometimes even the teams of their teams) are much closer to the broader employee base and therefore far better positioned to be able to engage them with credibility and a message that resonates. ELEVATING YOUR BRAND THROUGH MULTI-FACETED LEADERSHIP

When multiple leaders are positioned strategically, they each carry a piece of your brand and reflect it through their unique lens. This diversity of voices allows your organization to be seen from multiple angles, fostering a richer, more complex public perception. Take for example one of the biotech companies I worked with: The company was facing the challenge of elevating the brand authentically while promoting a few distinct topics at the same time. They had a high urgency to position themselves more strongly in the sustainability space (pressure from external stakeholders), innovation (pressure from the board), and diversity (pressure from all constituents). All of this was significantly easier to accomplish, leveraging the collective power of the whole leadership team and strategically selecting voices and faces that were best suited to be the advocates of each topic. Accomplishing this would have never been possible by only utilizing the CEO as the face of credibility and authenticity, and such an approach would have most likely been questioned by the stakeholders.