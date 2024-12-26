How AI tools are shaping the future of business and care in health care

BY Kwasi Asare4 minute read

If you’ve been paying attention to the health care industry lately, you’ll know there’s a quiet revolution happening. A steady, calculated shift powered by AI and digital tools is changing everything—from how hospitals protect sensitive data to how patients interact with their doctors.

Over the course of my life, it has always been challenging to ensure that my health care providers have up-to-date records and medical history. As an entrepreneur, I see AI as a potentially game-changing technology for solving this pervasive issue in the health care system. SECURING HEALTH CARE IN A CONNECTED WORLD As health care moves deeper into the digital age, threats multiply. The more we rely on connected devices, online records, and remote patient monitoring, the more vulnerable we become. It’s not a coincidence that cyberattacks on health institutions have skyrocketed as technology has advanced.

However, there is no way around using technology. Despite the risks, the advantages are overwhelming, especially regarding saving lives. This simple fact has left the industry scrambling for ways to protect itself. The solution? Fighting fire with fire. There is an arms race with technology these days. The threats presented by advanced technology can only be fought with other technology—in this case, AI. Why? because it’s faster and can anticipate threats, not just react to them. At my agency, we use AI to provide our clients and partners with redundant systems for their campaigns and secure their data across campaigns. Censinet is a good example of a company using AI to improve security. The company has created something special in its platform, which was built for health care, to manage third-party risks and ensure data safety.

AI AND DATA: FROM EFFICIENCY TO INSIGHT Keeping data secure is only the first step. There are mountains of patient records, test results, and more, and sifting through them with human hands is an impossible order. AI is different, and it can dig through the data and provide immense value. One beneficiary of AI’s ability to handle data is doctors. The technology can point out patterns and make predictions that trained doctors can take advantage of, saving time and potentially seeing issues otherwise missed. At the same time, hospitals can use AI to streamline operations, using it for appointment scheduling or supply management. Regardless of the use, it saves time and boosts efficiency, allowing more attention on patients.

But these tools only work when they get into the hands of those who need them. For example, Outcomes Rocket tackles that front through full-service marketing that helps maximize healthtech companies’ success through their deep understanding of the health care market and AI. AI can continue to transform health care through administrative optimization, cost reductions, and real clinical outcomes. AI-ENHANCED PATIENT CARE

Then there’s the point of it all: patient care. Cybersecurity, analytics, and every other piece of technology have one single goal: to better serve patients. Most of the time, this goal is successful. Consider telemedicine, the direct use of technology to connect patients and doctors from anywhere. AI is only the next step—the technology pushing existing boundaries even further. It allows for personalized treatment, real-time monitoring, and true insights from devices as small as a watch. It’s technology-driven 24/7 health care with the potential to warn people before there’s a noticeable problem. In recent years, I have collaborated with numerous providers of advanced AI solutions to provide our clients with more cost-effective solutions for their marketing and business development needs. In an AI-powered future, technology coalitions will be vital to the success of any project.

New technologies are especially transformative for managing chronic conditions, where constant attention and small tweaks can make all the difference. Think diabetes or heart conditions. Neither is great, but with AI tools, patients and physicians can monitor vital signs and get alert when something’s off. That kind of precision wasn’t even on the radar a decade ago. AI technology has even bled its way into treatments, with one of the most interesting being its use in combating memory loss and cognitive decline. Digital replicas might be able to help, and Sensay is one of the industry players using AI to help those suffering from conditions such as dementia and Alzheimer’s. The replicas cannot miraculously return memories to those affected, but they can ease the journey of dementia. These AI companions help individuals reconnect with memories, loved ones, and themselves, fostering moments of joy and recognition in everyday life. OVERCOMING CHALLENGES: ETHICS, BIAS, AND TRUST IN AI

Technology is not without its flaws. There are also other issues with the increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape, such as ethical usage. AI algorithms have been proven to have biases. If these biases impact outcomes, it would be a major problem. While not an innate issue with the technology, another issue is trust. Patients need to have confidence that AI is not a substitute for human judgment, especially in a high-stakes environment. The key is finding a balance between AI and health care professionals, combining strengths. Although it is a fast-growing baby, AI is still in its infancy, and therefore, we have seen a number of issues with its integration into modern society. As entrepreneurs, we can lean on AI, but ultimately, human oversight is essential to protect clients and vital assets from the ghost in the machine.