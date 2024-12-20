The 2024 winter solstice is here: Meaning, date and time, historical significance, and why it matters

BY Shannon Cudd2 minute read

In the Northern Hemisphere, the longest night of the year is almost upon us. Saturday, December 21, marks the winter solstice. An optimistic way to view this astronomical first day of winter is that there are brighter and warmer days ahead. A realist might point out that you first have to deal with cold and darkness.

Let’s take a look at what this all means and some tips for boosting your mental health during the chillier months: What is the winter solstice? According to NASA, the December solstice occurs when the Earth’s axial tilt is farthest away from the sun in the Northern Hemisphere. As a result, the sun reaches its southernmost position in the sky, directly overhead at the Tropic of Capricorn. The sun appears at its lowest point in the sky, causing the shortest day and longest night of the year. As Space.com points out, that means daylight will only be around for about 7 hours and 40 minutes.

In the Southern Hemisphere the opposite is true. During this time, the tilt of Earth’s axis is closest to the sun, marking the beginning of summer or the summer solstice. Yes, for some parts of the world, it’s warm in December and snows in July because the two hemisphere’s experience opposite seasons. When exactly does the 2024 winter solstice occur? There are two solstices every year, one in June and one December. The Northern Hemisphere’s winter solstice officially arrives on Saturday, December 21, at 4:19 a.m. ET. How does the solstice impact sunset and shadows? A fun way to see the solstice in action is by heading outside at noon. During the winter, your shadow will be the longest of the year because of the sun’s low position in the sky. This also causes the sun to set earlier than on any other day of the year.

What is the historical significance of the solstice? Many ancient sites were built to celebrate the winter solstice, including: England : The setting sun can be seen between the pillars of Stonehenge.

: The setting sun can be seen between the pillars of Stonehenge. Ireland : A tomb mound called Newgrange, which predates Stonehenge, was built so the burial chamber is illuminated for 17 minutes at dawn.

: A tomb mound called Newgrange, which predates Stonehenge, was built so the burial chamber is illuminated for 17 minutes at dawn. Egypt: The temple of Karnak aligns with the winter solstice, with the sun’s rays lighting up the place of worship throughout the day. How to avoid the winter blues During the colder months, it is easy to feel a decline in mental health, partly because of the lack of sunshine. To help ease the winter blues, the Cleveland Clinic recommends getting enough sleep, staying hydrated, and not skipping out on exercise. The Mayo Clinic, meanwhile, wants you to consider adding a vitamin D supplement to your routine. Many people also benefit from UV lights.