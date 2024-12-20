As Bible sales boom, so does Christian tech

BY Henry Chandonnet2 minute read

Want to know the Bible’s stance on technology? There’s an AI chatbot for that.

Just a few years ago, experts were predicting a mass decline of Christianity. The percentage of Americans identifying as Christian has fallen almost 20 points since 2000, while the population of non-affiliates was rising. But that decline has stalled out around 70%, staying stable since the late 2010s. Meanwhile, Bible sales are up 22% year-over-year through the end of October, thanks in part to first-time buyers. And Christian apps are riding that surge of popularity. Tech mavens have officially intermixed software and faith. Hallow, a Catholic prayer guidance app, topped the App Store this Lent. Below it, dozens of apps give users access to Bible verses and study techniques, religious chatbots, and Church services. These apps pull in millions on in-app purchases alone. Believers can officially find God in the Church, in the liturgy, and now in their phone. Christian tech’s growth spurt Hallow leads the pack among these new-age Christian tech companies, racking up over 22 million downloads. (You’ve likely stumbled upon one of their ad campaigns, many of which feature actor Mark Wahlberg, who has an ownership stake in the company.) Recently, the company’s Advent prayer challenge went viral thanks in large part to Gwen Stefani’s promotion of the app.

Hallow has to date received over $100 million in funding, with right-wing billionaire Peter Thiel and incoming Vice President J.D. Vance among its benefactors. While users may partake in the free version, expanded access requires users to cough up $69.99/year. According to Appfigures, Hallow made $2.5 million in November on in-app purchases alone. Other Christian apps are finding success, too. Bible Chat, an AI chatbot trained exclusively on the Bible, currently leads among religious apps in the App Store. They’re second on the Reference chart, only behind Google Translate, and have been downloaded seven million times since their 2023 launch. That’s not to be confused with Bible Chat AI, a budding chatbot that’s answered 5.5 million questions from over 100,000 users. (In an email, a representative from Bible Chat warns that there are “vastly inferior copycats plaguing the Christian faith sector.”) Of course, tech isn’t just being used to replace traditional practice; it can also aid church operations. Tithe.ly offers Churches a way to receive tithes and donations online. Used by over 39,000, Tithe.ly skims just under 3% off all charitable contributions. The company has pulled together some major funding rounds, with a 2019 Series F round that scored $15 million.