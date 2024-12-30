Starting January 1, New York will ban PFAS in clothing. Here’s what you need to know

PFAS, also called forever chemicals , have unique properties that make them useful for apparel. They can make clothes stain resistant, water repellent, and durable, especially in different temperatures. But these chemicals also come with a host of negative attributes: They stick around for thousands of years, polluting our environment and our bodies. They’ve been linked to increased risk of cancer, developmental delays, decreased fertility, and other health impacts.

And beginning January 1, 2025, they’ll be banned in apparel in New York State. The law is part of a growing trend of legislation that aims to limit our PFAS exposure. There’s been a focus to get them out of our drinking water, both with state initiatives like a New York limit on maximum PFAS levels, and nationally with the EPA taking steps to limit exposure. “But we also know that PFAS is in a lot of consumer products,” says Kate Donovan, Northeast Environmental Health director with the Natural Resources Defense Council and a senior attorney for the nonprofit.

PFAS has been found in everything from clothing to carpets to furniture; makeup, toilet paper, and cookware; and even dental floss, ski wax, and food wrappers. The ban on PFAS in apparel is just one step, but Donovan says experts and lawmakers have been “on this trajectory of looking at these different consumer products, and trying to phase out as many uses of PFAS as possible.”

Why focus on PFAS in apparel

After looking at PFAS contamination in things like drinking water and firefighting foam (a particularly prominent cause of ground contamination), New York turned to apparel. It’s a sector that California has been focusing on too—on January 1, 2025, California’s state ban on PFAS in textiles goes into effect, a law similar to New York’s but a bit more broad in terms of what it covers—so New York officials took cues from that state.