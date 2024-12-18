Snapchat is overhauling how influencers earn money on the platform

“I’m sorry WHO is using snapchat in the big year of 2024,” one X user asked . Turns out, a lot of people and for some, it’s proving lucrative.

Influencer Julieanna Goddard, better known as YesJulz, recently posted her impressive Snapchat earnings to social media in response to the question. The 34-year-old revealed that she brings in thousands of dollars by posting on Snapchat just 10 to 15 days a month.

Now, Snapchat is rolling out an expanded creator monetization program, launching just days after TikTok may find itself banned in the U.S. On February 1, 2025, Snapchat will officially launch a unified monetization program, expanding opportunities for creators to earn revenue across both Stories and Spotlight.

While Stories are meant to be shared with friends and followers, the Spotlight tab features TikTok-like videos. Previously, monetization for these formats operated separately, but now, eligible creators can earn revenue for ads placed within eligible Stories and Spotlight posts.