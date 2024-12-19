Walmart is turning to data science to improve its delivery game

The company has rolled out a new data-driven process for more precisely calibrating the delivery areas—what it calls “catchment areas”—around each of its thousands of U.S. stores. The new model, built with a mix of open-source software and in-house code, takes into account such factors as customer demand, driver capacity, and drive time. It computes these factors across points in a contiguous, hexagonal grid—similar to the pixels that make up a digital image—rather than relying simply on distance from a particular store or lower-precision divisions of the map-like zip codes.

“This is helping us to adapt how we service our customers, by allowing us to go from a fixed-mile radius into a much more dynamic catchment area that caters to the needs of the customers that a particular store will serve,” says Parthibban Raja, senior director of engineering, Walmart global tech division.

The new process relies on Walmart’s extensive work around data management, including a visualization layer that lets company leaders adjust various parameters and see how they would increase or decrease the potential number of customers served as delivery areas get redrawn around each of Walmart’s stores. The model incorporates proprietary Walmart information, such as historic order data from particular stores as well as public information from sources including the U.S. Census to help anticipate customer needs. And, Raja says, his team works closely with customer privacy and security teams within Walmart to make sure that any customer data is processed anonymously and securely.