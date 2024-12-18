Nissan stock surges 30% amid possible merger with Honda as Japan automakers look to take on Chinese EVs

Nissan Motor (NSANY) shares surged 30% Wednesday following a Nikkei newspaper report that the struggling Japanese automaker is in talks with Honda Motor (HMC) over a possible merger in a move that could upend the electric vehicles (EV) market. Meanwhile, Honda shares were down about 2.5% in afternoon trading.

Honda and Nissan have not yet confirmed the deal, nor have they denied it.

The two are considering operating under a holding company, according to the Nikkei article, and will soon sign a memorandum of understanding. That move would enable the Japanese automotive giants to pool their resources to better compete against Chinese EV makers and Tesla.

According to Nikkei, Mitsubishi Motors, in which Nissan holds a 24% stake, would also be a part of the future holding company.