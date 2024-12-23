BY Mike Finelli4 minute read

In the race to reach net zero, green hydrogen can provide solutions to some of our most difficult decarbonization problems.

Full decarbonization is the key solution to stabilizing the world’s climate. This is why more than 140 countries worldwide have committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050—a figure that would address around 88% of global emissions. To meet this goal, governments have introduced regulations to facilitate and incentivize decarbonization, forcing many businesses to change the way they operate. Rather than seeing these new requirements as a burden, businesses should see them as an opportunity. The increasing urgency of decarbonization has turned it into an industry “megatrend” that will drive long-term growth, leading to the development of new, green and profitable industries. The green hydrogen economy is one example.

A SOLUTION TO OUR DECARBONIZATION PROBLEMS Green hydrogen offers solutions to some of our most difficult decarbonization issues. Its high energy-to-weight ratio makes it possible to store large amounts of energy without adding substantial weight, and it can be produced using surplus solar and wind energy, providing a steady supply of energy to complement more intermittent renewable energy sources. While traditional hydrogen is derived from fossil fuels, green hydrogen is generated using renewable energy. This allows us not only to decarbonize the existing hydrogen economy, which contributes 2%-3% of global greenhouse gas emissions annually, but also to explore new applications. These include clean mobility applications, such as heavy-duty transportation, where it can complement electrification technologies, and solutions for industries that are challenging to decarbonize and have high emissions, like steel and cement manufacturing.

Green hydrogen can also be used in the production of eco-friendly fertilizers, aiding in the decarbonization of food production. Additionally, it has potential uses in synthetic fuels like e-methanol, which can be used to power maritime transport, and e-natural gas, which can be employed in electricity generation. BENEFITS FOR THE ECONOMY The green hydrogen economy is also a promising area for investment because of the geopolitical advantages it offers, which businesses can capitalize on.

BloombergNEF’s net zero scenario predicts demand for hydrogen will quadruple by 2050, with the majority of hydrogen demand growth expected after 2030. This will drive growth in employment, creating up to 2 million jobs per year globally between 2030 and 2050. Green hydrogen is particularly attractive for countries that currently play a limited role in the energy economy—especially those with abundant, low-cost, renewable sources. For these countries, which include Chile, Australia, India and countries in North Africa, hydrogen offers an opportunity to disrupt the balance of geopolitical power by becoming major exporters of energy. Hydrogen is also important in Europe, where the energy crisis has pushed countries to find ways of minimizing dependence on Russian fossil fuels. The EU aims to produce 10 million metric tons of hydrogen and import an equivalent amount by 2030, with renewable hydrogen set to cover around 10% of their energy needs by 2050.

In the US, hydrogen is a vital tool in the transition to a net-zero economy. The focus is on prioritizing strategic, high-impact applications in sectors that are challenging to decarbonize, reducing costs, and creating regional networks to extend the reach of hydrogen infrastructure. Significant funding has been allocated to support these initiatives, alongside efforts to eliminate obstacles to the progress of hydrogen projects. Hydrogen is also a focus for Asia, where the challenge is meeting growing energy demand while transitioning to sustainable energy sources. China recently reinforced its commitment to a strategy targeting significant growth in hydrogen consumption and production by 2035, while Japan and South Korea see green hydrogen as an important opportunity to diversify and decarbonize energy systems. OVERCOMING CHALLENGES

There are, of course, challenges. The technology and infrastructure required to produce, store, and transport green hydrogen at scale is still under development and, for many, the investment and costs associated with establishing the green hydrogen economy within the available timeframe are prohibitively expensive. However, these challenges can be overcome. The hydrogen economy is made up of three components: production, transportation/storage, and usage. For production and usage, the technology is available and advancing quickly. The primary challenge is scaling up this technology, but I’ve seen significant progress already being made with newly commercialized materials.

Transportation and storage are more complicated, but there are promising developments that will lead to high-pressure storage tanks that are safe, recyclable, and efficient to produce. Projects like Bertrand Piccard’s Climate Impulse (Disclosure: Syensqo is their main tech partner) are helping enable technological advances in this area. With the aim of designing, developing and flying the world’s first long-range, hydrogen-powered plane non-stop around the world, Piccard is collaborating with industry and academic leaders to help accelerate the development of hydrogen technologies and showcase their potential. THE IMPORTANCE OF COLLABORATION

Chemistry can provide the technological answers we need, but this requires substantial investment across the entire value chain. The essential element here is collaboration. Over 60 countries have implemented hydrogen strategies and the industry is now focused on getting initial projects off the ground. While a net-zero future is inconceivable without hydrogen, we need to be realistic. Building an entire value chain for new technologies from scratch will take significant time, involve high initial costs, and require new policies and regulatory frameworks to strengthen demand. This is why, to maximize the potential of the green hydrogen economy—or any other green energy initiative—we need governments, industry, academia and other interested parties to dedicate more time, energy and resources in making it a reality. Collaborative projects like Climate Impulse are essential, but we also need long-term commitments, incentives and investments from governments to motivate key industry players to participate.