Is Binance’s remote-first culture unlocking productivity and innovation?

As the world transitions into a more connected society where transactions and interactions unfold across split screens, tech giants are challenging this new reality.



A recent survey found that 7 in 10 companies are gearing up to monitor office attendance in 2025 as they roll out return-to-office (RTO) policies. As many as half of the business leaders surveyed supported these policies, seeing them as essential to revitalizing company culture.

However, when industry leaders like Amazon and Microsoft called employees back to the office, online debates about the impact on efficiency erupted, with a disgruntled workforce voicing their concerns from across the globe. In contrast, crypto giant Binance launched as a remote-first company and continues to be remote-first, embracing an ambitious vision for the future of work. Richard Teng, CEO of Binance, highlights the often-overlooked advantages of remote work, including its potential for productivity and innovation. MOVING BEYOND FLASHY OFFICES While the aesthetics and psychological dynamics of physical office space still appeal to some workers, this once-dominant preference is diminishing each year. Teng identifies talent density as a key factor driving companies to embrace remote work or experiment with hybrid models.

“[At Binance,] we have a flat organizational structure, unlike many other companies where you have multiple layers,” Teng reveals. Beyond the freedoms a flat organizational structure offers, Binance’s take on the infamous open-door policy revolves around one defining principle: being “hardcore.” “We encourage direct and candid feedback to enhance the company’s talent density,” Teng explains. For Binance, fostering a hardcore workforce means instilling a deep-rooted sense of ownership and accountability that transcends the boundaries of traditional office spaces. Binance’s emphasis on accountability and ownership reflects global progress toward monetary freedom—free from institutional fine print and centralization. For Teng, this vision is a “dynamic and fast-paced system that drives innovation and problem-solving around the clock.” THE SUN NEVER SETS AT BINANCE Aligned with Binance’s hardcore ethos, Teng highlights the often-overlooked advantages of leading a remote-first organization. The global crypto arena mirrors the pressures of any highly volatile financial sector, requiring agility and spontaneous adaptability from its workforce. Teng takes pride in Binance’s commitment to developing professionals who prioritize “being complete individuals over merely better employees.”