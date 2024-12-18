The Supreme Court will hear arguments over the TikTok ban

TikTok has once last chance in court to fight its impending ban.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to take up the social media company’s appeal challenging a federal law that would likely ban the app as soon as next month.
The nation’s highest court will hear oral arguments on Jan. 10 before issuing a decision on whether the law holds. The court agreed to take on the highly watched case just a day after TikTok filed its appeal.
The Biden administration passed a bill earlier this year that requires TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance to either divest or be banned in the country as early as Jan. 19.
Lawmakers and regulators have cited concerns that TikTok could be forced to give sensitive user data to the Chinese government, or that it could be used to levy other national security threats.
TikTok has been fighting the case, saying it violates its free speech rights. Still, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld the law earlier this month.