Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

The Biden administration passed a bill earlier this year that requires TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance to either divest or be banned in the country as early as Jan. 19.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments over the TikTok ban

[Photos: Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images, magraphics/Adobe Stock]

BY Jessica Bursztynsky

TikTok has once last chance in court to fight its impending ban.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to take up the social media company’s appeal challenging a federal law that would likely ban the app as soon as next month.

The nation’s highest court will hear oral arguments on Jan. 10 before issuing a decision on whether the law holds. The court agreed to take on the highly watched case just a day after TikTok filed its appeal.

The Biden administration passed a bill earlier this year that requires TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance to either divest or be banned in the country as early as Jan. 19.

advertisement

Lawmakers and regulators have cited concerns that TikTok could be forced to give sensitive user data to the Chinese government, or that it could be used to levy other national security threats.

TikTok has been fighting the case, saying it violates its free speech rights. Still, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld the law earlier this month.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jessica Bursztynsky is a staff writer on Fast Company’s technology desk. She primarily focuses on the gig economy and other consumer internet companies, including gig workers working in extreme heatTinder’s plans to refresh the legacy app, and Uber and Lyft’s worker benefits More

Explore Topics