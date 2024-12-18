The Supreme Court will hear arguments over the TikTok ban

TikTok has once last chance in court to fight its impending ban .

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to take up the social media company’s appeal challenging a federal law that would likely ban the app as soon as next month.

The nation’s highest court will hear oral arguments on Jan. 10 before issuing a decision on whether the law holds. The court agreed to take on the highly watched case just a day after TikTok filed its appeal.

The Biden administration passed a bill earlier this year that requires TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance to either divest or be banned in the country as early as Jan. 19.