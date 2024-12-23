Rural schools can prepare for natural disasters with these strategies

BY The Conversation4 minute read

While natural disasters and health crises may have long-lasting effects on any school system, in rural areas the lack of physical, financial, and organizational resources is amplified when disaster strikes. Fortunately, there are solutions. Based on my professional research on emergency preparedness—and my experience working in educational settings—I’ve identified several strategies that may help. Rural schools have unique disaster challenges Unlike urban areas, rural districts often have little access to the recreation centers, cultural institutions, university campuses, and other structures that could provide temporary sites for classes after a disaster.

Due to the challenges already facing rural schools, I believe preparing for a disaster in a rural area should occur earlier and take into account the specific needs of the community. Rural schools, even more than their urban counterparts, cannot rely on a one-size-fits-all approach but need to make the best of the resources available and encourage collaboration from the local community and neighboring communities. Here are a few strategies they could use.

Provide offline learning materials Although it may seem intuitive, one key solution to school closures is developing learning materials that do not require internet access. I have found that many teachers focus on electronic resources, such as smartphones and Apple watches, and overlook the use of old-fashioned methods. Instructional materials, such as workbooks and textbooks, should be available and used before a disaster occurs. This is to ensure that students can continue with their studies when they are cut off from school. These materials, which can be supplemented after a disaster, can include projects that students can work on independently or with their families. Use mobile technology Another approach incorporates mobile technology, such as smartphones. If service is available, students and teachers can communicate by phone.

When internet access is unavailable, schools can use mobile learning hubs. These are vehicles equipped with Wi-Fi, computers, and other educational tools. These mobile hubs can travel to rural areas to provide students with access to digital resources. They serve as temporary classrooms or internet access points, bringing education directly to students. During the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, I worked with a community college in Tennessee that provided mobile hubs at public libraries, school parking lots and on campus. Students were able to use these resources at all hours, day and night. Create a flexible learning environment Schools can give students more flexibility in when and how they learn during the academic year. For example, schools can allow students to make up missed work at their own pace. Or schools can provide alternative learning hours to students who may need to help their families with recovery efforts.

After Hurricane Helene downed power lines and closed roads in Beaufort County, South Carolina, students who were without power or internet were given five days to complete their work and other considerations. This flexibility helps ensure students do not fall too far behind. It may even help students better manage stress and maintain their mental well-being. Strengthen rural schools Making rural school systems more resilient when disasters occur is essential to ensuring that students can continue learning.