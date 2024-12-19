Labor board says ‘Love Is Blind’ contestants are employees. It could rattle reality TV

BY The Conversation4 minute read

When members of a reality TV show’s cast sign a contract to participate in a show, they typically do so more for the exposure than the pay—and in many cases they do not earn a dime.

Cupcake Wars, Love Is Blind, and other reality TV shows thrive thanks to a simple business model: They are cheap to produce. One reason for that is most participants are independent contractors who work for free or earn paltry pay under the guise of chasing their dreams or gaining exposure. This arrangement might change after the new NLRB complaint. The NLRB was created during President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal as an independent government agency tasked with protecting and regulating workers’ rights. One of its key responsibilities is regulating unions and determining workers’ right to strike. It determines who can join a union and whether a strike is legal.

Providing a gold mine for networks To conduct research for my book Getting Signed: Record Contracts, Musicians, and Power in Society, I interviewed contestants on The Voice. Former contestants repeatedly told me that the television exposure did little to help their careers. Prior to joining the show, many of the musicians were trying to scratch out a living through touring or performing. They put their developing careers on pause to chase their dreams.

However, the show’s contracts have stipulated that contestants cannot perform, sell their name, image, and likeness, or record new music while on The Voice. Furthermore, viewers might not realize just how profitable these reality shows are. Take House Hunters. The show follows a prospective homebuyer as they tour three homes. Homebuyers featured on the show have noted that they earn only $500 for their work, and the episodes take three to five days and about 30 hours to film.

advertisement

The show’s producers don’t pay the real estate agents to be on it. The low pay for people on reality TV shows matches the low budget for these shows. A former participant wrote that episodes of House Hunters cost about $50,000 to shoot. Prime-time sitcoms, by comparison, have a budget of up to $3 million per episode. Organizing unions within reality TV That massive budget gap between reality TV and sitcoms is not simply due to an absence of star actors.

Many scripted television shows are based in Los Angeles, where camera crews, stunt doubles, costume artisans, makeup artists, and hair stylists are unionized. But shows like House Hunters, which are filmed across the country, recruit crews from right-to-work states. Employees in those places cannot be compelled to join a union or pay union dues as a condition of employment. For these reasons, unions have far less power in these states than they do in places traditionally associated with show business, such as California and New York. I think reality TV might become the next show business labor battle. If the NLRB forces Love Is Blind to treat its stars and other on-screen participants as employees, it could cascade.