Whether your company is thriving in its industry or going through tough times, it makes a big difference to the success of your establishment when the right team is on board. Putting your trust in reliable talent who will always have your back is essential to helping a business grow and remain relevant. However, even the most loyal talent may doubt their commitment to the organization if they are not getting a return on their investment.

Although the holiday season is the perfect time of year to celebrate your staff’s dedication and achievements, it’s more meaningful to communicate with your staff members authentically and regularly about the huge impact they have on your company’s ability to operate. It’s the thoughtfulness behind gift-giving that truly stands out. As the new year begins, 16 experts from Fast Company Executive Board each share one idea that will help elevate team morale and purpose beyond the holidays. 1. GIVE EMPLOYEES THE FLEXIBILITY TO ‘WORK FROM ANYWHERE’ DURING THE HOLIDAYS. At the start of the holiday season, we allow all employees to “work from anywhere” until the new year. As an LA-based company, we recognize much of our staff is not from the area and want to enable them to take quality time with their families. It’s also a great way to help them recharge for the new year when they can work from someplace aspirational so we kick off the new year with inspiration and motivation. – Christian Jacobsen, The Many

2. HOST A NONTRADITIONAL WHITE ELEPHANT GIFT EXCHANGE. To show my appreciation during the holidays, I do a twist on a white elephant gift exchange—I provide all of the gifts. The selection is all over the place. Some of my favorites for this year include a full-sized Harry Potter sorting hat, a Friends TV show music box, and the world’s smallest Bop It! toy. There will also be some nice wine in the mix. My team looks forward to it every year. – Cathy Graham, Desert Financial Credit Union 3. OFFER AN END-OF-YEAR ‘WELLNESS WEEK.’

Grant time off for team members to unplug and spend time with loved ones without requiring them to use their hard-earned PTO. For example, every year, we give five days off for “wellness week” at the end of December. This makes teams feel appreciated and allows everyone time to recharge to start the new year fresh. – Geri Johnson, Next PR 4. PAIR A HANDWRITTEN NOTE WITH A PERSONALIZED GIFT. Handwritten notes recognizing each employee’s contributions make a lasting impact. Pair the note with a thoughtful gift based on their unique personality or hobbies. This will make a personal and genuine gesture. – Evan Nierman, Red Banyan

5. PLAN A MEMORABLE HOLIDAY EVENT. During the Christmas season, I like recognizing our staff by planning a memorable holiday event that goes above the normal celebrations. For instance, a popular idea among staff members was a surprise “experience gift” day, in which we presented bespoke experiences such as culinary courses, health getaways, or sports activities. – Christena Garduno, Media Culture 6. TREAT YOUR TEAM TO A HIGH-QUALITY SPA DAY.

One way we recognize our employees is by treating our team to a spa day at a high-quality spa. It’s a chance for them to unwind, enjoy a massage, and relax. It’s a unique gesture that shows our appreciation for their hard work and gives them a well-deserved moment to recharge. – John Hall, Calendar 7. ADDRESS YOUR EMPLOYEES’ MOST PRACTICAL NEEDS. Typically, employees like money, but you can add more thought to it by giving them something personal. Making an appointment to have a small repair completed on their vehicle or new tires put on, paying off their holiday layaways for their children’s toys, or giving them a gift card from their favorite discount or supermarket store are thoughtful ways to express your appreciation. It would make recognition meaningful. – Baruch Labunski, Rank Secure

8. SHARE FINANCIAL WEALTH ACROSS THE ENTIRE TEAM. There are two things we do to make year-end recognition particularly significant. We provide extra PTO between Christmas and New Year’s. We also conduct celebratory year-end conversations that are focused on each individual’s achievements over the past year. And, of course, when we hit our revenue goal, we share the wealth across the entire team. – Shani Harmon, Stop Meeting Like This 9. CREATE A PHYSICAL OR VIRTUAL ‘GRATITUDE WALL.’

One popular way to recognize employees during the holiday season is by hosting a “Gratitude Wall,” either physical or virtual, where team members can post notes of appreciation for each other. This creates a positive, collaborative atmosphere and celebrates individual contributions. We then share some of these messages at a team event, along with personalized gift cards. – Maria Alonso, Fortune 206 10. DISTRIBUTE HOLIDAY BASKETS. Each year before the new year, we send holiday baskets to all employees across our organization, spanning 12 countries. For those celebrating Christmas, we also distribute baskets and early salary payments to help them enjoy a more comfortable holiday season. Each year, employees eagerly anticipate their baskets and often share photos on their personal accounts, adding to the festive spirit. – Ovunc Sezer, Snapshot Reviews

11. ALIGN AN EXPERIENCED-BASED GIFT WITH THE EMPLOYEE’S INTERESTS. During the holiday season, I create personalized gratitude messages for each team member, recognizing their unique contributions and growth over the year. Sometimes, I couple the message with an experience-based gift that aligns with their interests to highlight our genuine connections. This gesture has proven to uplift spirits and reinforce a culture of appreciation. – Eddy Vertil, Vertil & Company 12. PROVIDE A DEVELOPMENT ALLOWANCE FOR TRAINING AND RESOURCES.

We recognize employees with year-end bonuses and a local holiday party. During year-end performance reviews, we set professional development goals, such as obtaining certifications, and provide a development allowance for training and resources. This approach supports growth while celebrating achievements. – Justin Rende, Rhymetec 13. SPREAD ‘DAYS OF JOY’ THROUGH FELLOWSHIP THAT FOSTERS CONNECTION. Holidays are a time to honor the contributions of our global teams. Through our annual “Days of Joy” program, employees come together on our “Day of Giving” to give back through global and local charity events. Our “Day of Connecting” features shared meals, a fireside chat, and activities that foster connection. The year ends with a gift of thanks for employees, to recognize our special organization. – Amit Walia, Informatica

14. HAVE LUNCH DELIVERED TO EACH OF YOUR STAFF MEMBER’S LOCATIONS. With a distributed workforce—we have five offices but talents in 36 states—I find that giving everyone the ability to have lunch delivered so we can celebrate year-end successes together regardless of location is rewarding. The chat is alive with everyone reporting what they ordered. – Erin Fuller, MCI 15. CLOSE THE COMPANY FOR TWO WEEKS OUT OF THE YEAR.