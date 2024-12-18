Self-proclaimed bitcoin inventor Craig Wright faces contempt of court in $1.2 trillion lawsuit

An Australian computer scientist who claimed he invented bitcoin was on Friday accused of contempt of court after he filed a 911 billion-pound ($1.18 trillion) lawsuit against Twitter founder Jack Dorsey ‘s payments firm Block in Britain.

Craig Wright claimed to have been the author of the foundational text of bitcoin published under the pseudonym “Satoshi Nakamoto”. But a court found that there was “overwhelming evidence” that Wright did not write the 2008 text.

The Crypto Open Patent Alliance took legal action against Wright to stop him suing bitcoin developers. After a trial at London’s High Court, a judge said in a written ruling in May that Wright lied “extensively and repeatedly” and forged documents “on a grand scale”.

The judge in July referred Wright to Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service to consider whether he should be prosecuted for perjury. He also made an injunction preventing Wright from bringing any litigation on the basis of his claim to be Satoshi.