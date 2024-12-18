Shipping deadlines for Christmas 2024: USPS, UPS, FedEx, Amazon, Walmart, and more

BY Shannon Cudd1 minute read

If you are channeling your inner Santa, making lists and checking them twice to get presents to your loved ones this year, time is running out.

Because of a late Thanksgiving holiday, the clock has been ticking since turkey weekend. Your shipping deadlines will depend on which company you choose to carry your valuable packages. Here’s what to know: United Sates Postal Service (USPS) For USPS, if you want your presents to arrive by Christmas Day, the last day you can send via Ground or First-Class Mail in the continental United States is Wednesday, December 18. Priority Mail extends this to Thursday, December 19.

The deadline for Priority Mail Express is Tuesday, December 21. UPS If you are using UPS and want your items to arrive by December 24, you have several options. 3-Day Select : Ship by December 19

: Ship by December 19 2nd Day Air : Ship by December 20

: Ship by December 20 Next Day Air: Ship by December 23. FedEx Procrastinators rejoice! FedEx offers same-day shipping on December 24. Here’s the full schedule for FedEx: