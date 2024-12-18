Shipping deadlines for Christmas 2024: USPS, UPS, FedEx, Amazon, Walmart, and more

If you are channeling your inner Santa, making lists and checking them twice to get presents to your loved ones this year, time is running out.
Because of a late Thanksgiving holiday, the clock has been ticking since turkey weekend. Your shipping deadlines will depend on which company you choose to carry your valuable packages. Here’s what to know:
United Sates Postal Service (USPS)
For USPS, if you want your presents to arrive by Christmas Day, the last day you can send via Ground or First-Class Mail in the continental United States is Wednesday, December 18.
Priority Mail extends this to Thursday, December 19.
The deadline for Priority Mail Express is Tuesday, December 21.
UPS
If you are using UPS and want your items to arrive by December 24, you have several options.
- 3-Day Select: Ship by December 19
- 2nd Day Air: Ship by December 20
- Next Day Air: Ship by December 23.
FedEx
Procrastinators rejoice! FedEx offers same-day shipping on December 24. Here’s the full schedule for FedEx:
- Express Saver: Ship by December 19
- 2-Day: Ship by December 20
- Ground: Ship by December 17-23
- Overnight: Ship by December 23
Amazon, Walmart, and Target
Amazon’s platform will typically display the estimated delivery date on items and will often tell you if the item will arrive before Christmas. The company offers same-day shipping options for Prime members in select areas.
Walmart said in a press release earlier this month that customers who order by 12:30 p.m. local time on December 23 will have their items by Christmas. You can also order for in-store pickups until 12 p.m. local time on December 24.
Not to be outdone, Target has its own press release for last-minute holiday shoppers. It offers same-day delivery on orders placed until 3 p.m. on December 24.