This ingenious armchair doubles as a clothing rack

We all have a random chair in our bedroom that we can never really sit on because it is blanketed in half-dirty laundry. Now, that chair has received a major upgrade.

Swedish inventor Simone Giertz has created an ingenious armchair with a swiveling backrest that doubles as a clothing rack. The entire backrest sits on a spinning base akin to a Lazy Susan and turns 360 degrees around the chair: You can drape a pair of jeans on the backrest, whirl it away, and sit on your chair with your clothes still chilling in the back. The chair has been such a hit on social media that Giertz is planning to manufacture it at scale and sell it. “I’ve never been called a genius this much,” she says.

[Photo: courtesy Simone Giertz]

Giertz, who lives in L.A., was once known for making comedically sloppy gadgets like an alarm clock that slaps you awake with a Halloweeny rubber arm, or a “breakfast machine” that can feed you Cheerios with the accuracy of a bear wearing mittens. But a couple of years ago, the self-proclaimed “Queen of Shitty Robots” swapped her crown for a (slightly) more serious graduation cap. “I used to be terrified of taking myself and the things that I made seriously, but then I was blessed with the miracle of being in my thirties,” she said in an email. (That, and she was diagnosed with a noncancerous meningioma in 2018 that gave her perspective.)

[Photo: courtesy Simone Giertz]

In 2022, Giertz launched a product design company and online store called Yetch, where she sells her inventions, which include a light-up calendar that helps you track a daily task like meditating, and a folding hanger that takes up half the space of a regular hanger.