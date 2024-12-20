3 tips for choosing between self-service tools and outsourcing

BY John Hall4 minute read

Growing a business requires making tough decisions. In the past, business owners had to be resourceful as they discovered ways to scale their companies. Nowadays, the bigger issue isn’t finding a path forward. It’s choosing which of the countless options available is the right one for you at each stage of your business’s growth.

Choosing the right path requires clarity on your business goals and a clear understanding of what will best support your long-term vision. I’ve heard many entrepreneurs in early-phase businesses ask this question: “Should I outsource or buy a tool to execute [insert function] in-house?” The answer is complicated, situational, and depends largely on the company and the industry. Because of the nuances, it’s important to have a strategy when these decisions come up. If you’re struggling to decide whether to pass a task off to a third party or to equip your team with the tools to do it themselves, here are three questions to ask to narrow your choices. 1. DO YOU HAVE THE IN-HOUSE EXPERTISE?

Traditionally, businesses viewed outsourcing primarily as a cost-cutting measure for simple tasks. With the world becoming more connected, outsourcing can provide even more business opportunities, but it can come at a cost. In many cases, companies outsource to capitalize on more specialized expertise. If you’re trying to choose between self-service tools and outsourcing, you must put your options in this context. How well can your current (or future) staff handle a project in-house versus tapping the support of a trained, experienced, and generally qualified outsider? To take this a step further, consider your budgetary requirements. If you don’t have the current personnel to handle jobs in-house, how much are you willing to pay to hire and train that expertise? All of these factors must be considered when weighing the options.

For instance, if you want to create a printed industry magazine as part of your content strategy, chances are you’ll need to tap the services of an established third party to get your words on physical paper. Most likely, that means collaborating with a third-party publishing company or print house to ensure you have access to the specialized equipment, design expertise, and distribution channels required to bring your magazine to life in a polished and professional way. In contrast, if you want to create a digital resource like a branded podcast, there are a plethora of tools available to support staff with even mediocre audio-content skill sets. A platform like Spotify makes it easy to host a podcast for free, or you could spring for a tool like Buzzsprout, which has its Magic Mastering feature to auto-mix episodes. Even podcast promotion has become easy to bring in-house with scalable and targeted audio advertising platforms like AudioGO. These tools make it feasible for your team, even with limited experience, to handle the entire podcasting process without relying on external support. Whenever shopping for self-service and outsourced options, always compare your in-house capabilities to the experienced skills of an outside party. Consider not only the cost differences but also the potential impact on quality and efficiency.

2. ARE YOU CONSIDERING LONG-TERM SCALABILITY? Some solutions are for temporary problems. Others are long-term fixes. This should always be top of mind when deciding whether to go the self-service route. Accounting is a good example of this. In the startup phase, you can use a tool like Quickbooks or Gusto to process payroll and do your bookkeeping. As you begin to grow, though, you have to decide what your growth will look like.

Your long-term vision might not require expanding your team quickly. Steve Jobs famously said to “go after the cream of the cream” and build a small A+ team if you want sustainable growth. If your long-term vision doesn’t feature a sudden shift in staff size and similar expenses won’t vary too much, you may be able to continue leaning on those self-service options. However, if you look a few years into the future and see double-digit growth year on year, expanding supply chains, or the need to add half a dozen new members to your team, you should factor this into your decision. Always consider the big picture and your long-term plans to scale when choosing between a self-service or outsourced solution.

3. WHICH OPTION ALIGNS WITH YOUR BUSINESS GOALS? Outsourcing and self-service are two very different business solutions. They can both help you increase output and improve efficiency. That said, sometimes, one or the other aligns better with your business goals. On the one hand, outsourcing can sometimes impact employee loyalty, as it may make teams feel less connected to certain aspects of the business. Additionally, if your brand emphasizes values like offering American-made products, outsourcing production overseas could undermine this promise and weaken customer trust.

On the other hand, if you invest in self-service tools, it can add to your team’s workload. It can also require reskilling and pressure employees to perform in areas where they are uncomfortable operating. Any time you’re considering a self-service tool or outsourcing a task, go back to your business playbook. What is your vision, mission statement, and business philosophy? How do your options align with and reinforce your pursuit of these goals? Always make sure that whatever method you use to scale and grow your company doesn’t erode the essence of why it exists in the first place.