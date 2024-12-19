BY Jason Miller3 minute read

Reverse mentorship allows younger employees to share valuable knowledge with senior executives regarding new technology, marketing, and cultural trends. It also bridges generational gaps, builds leadership skills, and creates an organization that values all its employees.

WHAT DEFINES REVERSE MENTORSHIP? Similar to traditional mentorship, a senior executive is paired with a younger employee; however, the younger employee is the mentor. The goal is to inform senior employees of current trends, new technologies, and other insights from a fresh perspective. Reverse mentorship keeps senior executives up to date with the quickly changing landscape of technology and cultural norms while empowering junior employees to take initiative—showing them the company is open to their ideas and perspectives. The senior can then return to the board and make decisions involving implementing the new information received.

BENEFITS • BRIDGING GENERATIONAL GAPS By bridging generational gaps, you can foster better relationships between employees in your organization. I believe that as people get to know each other’s perspectives and try to understand where the other person is coming from, it helps reduce friction in the workplace through minimizing the potential for misunderstandings.

Senior executives can learn what motivates the newer generation, and by learning about their values and expectations from their employers, they can be better equipped to create an environment and strategies that benefit all generations. • ENHANCING DIGITAL PROFICIENCY I don’t think anyone can argue that this doesn’t need to be a big part of any organization’s future success. Gen Z and many millennials are more in tune with technology. Gen Z are also known as digital natives; they’re the first generation to grow up using the internet daily. This means they work intuitively with new software and technology and tend to figure out how to navigate digital platforms and problems more quickly.

These junior employees can help senior executives and the company stay relevant and make the most informed decisions on how to improve daily communication, streamline processes, and leverage new technology to stay competitive. • STRENGTHENING LEADERSHIP SKILLS It may not be easy for a senior executive to be trained by a junior employee. It takes humility and open-mindedness to be able to step out of the leadership role and into the mentee role. But if the executive can do so, then they show they and the organization value knowledge from every member and level of the company.

Reverse mentoring allows the bottom-up approach to information rather than the traditional top-down. When executives are put in the role of a mentee, they experience what it’s like to be a student again. This can help them become better mentors and teachers because they have a new point of view. POTENTIAL CHALLENGES There may be potential challenges at your company when implementing a reverse mentorship program. Senior executives may give pushback about learning from less experienced employees and feel vulnerable being in the learner’s seat—especially if they haven’t had the experience to do so in many years.

Junior employees may not feel confident enough to take on the role of mentee as well as be afraid to come across as too overcritical, which may lead to fear of upsetting their higher-ups and potential job loss. To combat this, it’s critical to establish an environment of trust, train your executives how to take feedback graciously and teach younger employees the best way to give critique. IMPLEMENTATION TECHNIQUES I would suggest having your HR team or Learning and Development (L&D) team get involved as the lead—both for setup and daily operation. That way, mentees and mentors can focus on their roles and lean on a third party to manage feedback on the program and ensure learning.

Start by having your pairs come up with clear goals about what they intend to accomplish, including scope and how each session will run. Have a bi-weekly check-in for your mentee and mentor where they each talk about what they learned and what they would change for next time to keep everyone on the same page and accountable. I also suggest having themes to follow such as new technology, marketing strategies, workplace culture, and diversity. FINAL THOUGHTS Reverse mentorship can transform your organization’s approach to learning and leadership. Younger employees can mentor senior executives and give insight into trends, technology, and cultural values, helping to close the generational gap in the workplace. Reverse mentorship can also help enhance digital proficiency and leadership skills, and create a more open-minded workplace.