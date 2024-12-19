‘It pivoted into oblivion’: BuzzFeed sold off the company behind ‘Hot Ones’ to pay down its debt

A decade ago, BuzzFeed was redefining what news and entertainment on the web meant. The website’s mix of hard-hitting news, in-depth features, and viral listicles offered a vision of the future for journalism that many sought to follow. (I should know: I was a regular freelancer for the company.)

In 2014, BuzzFeed closed a $50 million round of investment from Andreessen Horowitz that valued the company at around $850 million. Around 150 million people worldwide visited the website every month, and the newsroom racked up some impressive accolades, most notably a Pulitzer Prize in 2021.

But a lot has changed since then. That news division is long gone, the company has undergone a series of layoffs, and just this month it sold off its golden goose for $82.5 million in order to meet a debt obligation. First We Feast, the BuzzFeed-owned media company behind the hit show Hot Ones, will now be owned by a consortium led by George Soros.

As one social media user put it, “That a dude with a couple cameras and a plate of appetizers can make something worth $82.5 million and a media company looks at that and goes ‘couldn’t we make even more money if we had AI do it?’ tells you exactly how stupid these people are.”