‘It pivoted into oblivion’: BuzzFeed sold off the company behind ‘Hot Ones’ to pay down its debt

A decade ago, BuzzFeed was redefining what news and entertainment on the web meant. The website’s mix of hard-hitting news, in-depth features, and viral listicles offered a vision of the future for journalism that many sought to follow. (I should know: I was a regular freelancer for the company.)
In 2014, BuzzFeed closed a $50 million round of investment from Andreessen Horowitz that valued the company at around $850 million. Around 150 million people worldwide visited the website every month, and the newsroom racked up some impressive accolades, most notably a Pulitzer Prize in 2021.
But a lot has changed since then. That news division is long gone, the company has undergone a series of layoffs, and just this month it sold off its golden goose for $82.5 million in order to meet a debt obligation. First We Feast, the BuzzFeed-owned media company behind the hit show Hot Ones, will now be owned by a consortium led by George Soros.
As one social media user put it, “That a dude with a couple cameras and a plate of appetizers can make something worth $82.5 million and a media company looks at that and goes ‘couldn’t we make even more money if we had AI do it?’ tells you exactly how stupid these people are.”
What gives?
“BuzzFeed was a media company that investors bought into expecting a tech company,” says Tom Phillips, the former U.K. editorial director for the site. “And they’re just very different businesses. Media is expensive, low margin, and hard to scale up rapidly.”
Trying to bridge the gap between buzzy tech company and functionally run business has long been a problem for BuzzFeed. That’s at both the high level, and the granular one—several former staff members have lamented the company’s excessive (and costly) office catering—but were useful to convince advertisers the company was the real deal.