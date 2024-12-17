Climate tech firms get $80 million for carbon removal

Google, H&M, Stripe, and other members of the climate-focused Frontier coalition will buy $80 million of carbon credits from a firm using oil industry technology to capture paper mill emissions and another using rocks to do the same at sewage plants.

While U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is expected to withdraw from a deal to cap global warming and cut support for carbon capture, companies in sectors including tech and finance continue to back efforts to remove carbon from the atmosphere.

Unlike efforts to use natural solutions to lock climate-damaging emissions, for example by planting trees, many tech-heavy fixes are still at an early stage and nowhere near sucking up the billions of tons a year needed.

To help bring the cost of the technologies down, Frontier agrees to buy credits from firms with technologies it believes can eventually see the cost drop to $100 a ton or less.