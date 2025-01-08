Q: How do I get a job I’m overqualified for?



A: Though it may seem counterintuitive to the idea that we should always be climbing a career ladder, there are plenty of reasons to want to take a step down to a role that you are overqualified for. The best approach is to be as straightforward as possible about those reasons.



First, as with any job opening, submit your résumé via the requested method (like through a job portal or to HR). Then address the elephant in the room in your cover letter. If the role is at a lower level and pay but at your dream company or in a different industry, explaining your passion can work in your favor. Try saying something like: “While I’ve worked in senior leadership for the past decade, this role is a perfect for my skills and a pivot to the type of meaningful work I’d like to dedicate myself to for the rest of my career.”

Be honest about why you want to take a step down

If you are applying for a lower position because you want a less stressful position, that’s okay to admit, too. In this instance you can say something along the lines of: “I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished in my most recent roles, and I’m excited by the chance to use those skills in a more hands-on way that will allow me to retain a better work-life balance.”



From those starting points you can get into the details about the role and the company. Perhaps you’ve been in management and you’d like to go back to more of a contributor role. If it’s a career or industry change, emphasize what skills you bring from your past work and your willingness to start again to do work you’ve always wanted to pursue.



If you’re applying for a lower position out of desperation because you’ve been out of work for a long time or because you are unhappy at your current job, you don’t necessarily have to reveal that. Instead, focus on what is appealing about the company or role.



This is another good opportunity to seek out the hiring manager and send them a heads up about your application and re-iterate why they should consider you for a job that seems below your level.

Be realistic and upfront about salary

It’s also good to address the two biggest things that will give the hiring manager hesitation: salary and longevity. If the salary range is posted with the position, know that there may be some wiggle room, but likely not much. In your cover letter or email to the hiring manager, say something like: “I’m aware that this role comes with a lower salary than my previous position and I’m comfortable taking a pay cut to for a role/company/industry that is a fit for my interests.”