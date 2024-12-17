Grubhub to pay $25 million for deceptive practices against customers, drivers, restaurants

Grubhub settled with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Tuesday for allegedly misleading customers about order fees, adding restaurants to its platform without their consent and deceiving drivers about pay.

The settlement requires Grubhub to cease the practices and pay $25 million. The agencies sought a $140 million judgment against the company, but reduced it to what Grubhub is able to pay, they said. If Grubhub is found to have misrepresented its financial position, the full penalty will apply.

A Grubhub spokesperson said on Tuesday that, “while we categorically deny the allegations made by the FTC, many of which are wrong, misleading or no longer applicable to our business, we believe settling this matter is in the best interest of Grubhub and allows us to move forward.”

The food delivery platform hid fees until the last minute, misled Grubhub+ subscribers to believe they can avoid fees, and blocked some customers from using their gift card balances, according to the lawsuit.