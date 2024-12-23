These were the top 10 fastest growing jobs of 2024

In 2024, the job market slowed. Tech layoffs continued: an estimated 100,000 jobs were lost according to Crunchbase News. While the unemployment remained low at 4.2% (for context, unemployment rates reached about 14% during the pandemic and about 10% during the Great Recession) hiring rates also remained low. It’s taking an average of 24 weeks for unemployed people to find jobs, a 22% increase from the same time last year.
Fast Company asked job search platform Indeed for a list of the top ten fastest growing jobs of 2024. Some of the jobs on the list might be a surprise: despite the hype around AI, the jobs that are still seeing massive growth are jobs that require a human touch.
Above all, employers prize soft skills. “Communication remains the single most requested skill,” Jennifer Herrity, a career trend expert at job searching platform Indeed, noted. “While technical abilities matter, employers are seeking candidates who can effectively communicate and collaborate. This has become especially paramount in the age of remote and flexible work.” In a report by Indeed, analysts found that employers were more concerned about employees having basic computer skills than having AI chops. GenAI jobs only made up about 0.2% of all postings.
Specialized expertise and human connection
Herity pointed out that the roles that saw the most growth in 2024 are jobs that combine specialized expertise with human connection, particularly jobs in healthcare. “We’re also noticing that traditional professions in the legal and healthcare industries are growing and evolving, but not being replaced by technology. Instead, they’re incorporating new tools while maintaining their core focus on human expertise,” Herrity noted.
While it may be tempting as a job seeker in a slow market to jump on the latest trends and reskill accordingly, Herrity warns that trends may look more dramatic from the outside than they really are. “Sure, technology is evolving, but what makes people successful in their careers—the ability to problem solve, work well with others, and learn new things—that’s incredibly consistent,” she wrote.
Job seekers who looking to get back in the market are best served by focusing on their strengths and passions while also learning about new tools and approaches and figuring out a way to combine both. Herrity also points out employers are shifting towards valuing skills-first hiring rather than credentials or education. “Employers increasingly value job seekers who can demonstrate both technical expertise and emotional intelligence,” she said.
Below is the list of the top ten jobs with the most growth in postings on Indeed from December 2023 to December 2024.
- Behavior Analyst
- Demand increased by 383%
- Median salary: $79,846
- Insurance Broker
- Demand increased by 346%
- Median Salary: $94,948
- Paralegal
- Demand increased by 298%
- Median salary: $125,000
- Regional Sales Director
- Demand increased by 241%
- Median salary: $133,396
- Gas Engineer
- Demand increased by 183%
- Median salary: $105,098
- Vascular Surgeon
- Demand increased by 163%
- Median salary: $300,000
- Mechanical Project Manager
- Demand increased by 151%
- Median salary: $110,000
- Delivery Specialist
- Demand increased by 142%
- Median salary: $71,058
- Real Estate Advisor
- Demand increased by 140%
- Median salary: $127,885
- Allergy Specialist
- Demand increased by 138%
- Median salary: $127,700