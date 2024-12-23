These were the top 10 fastest growing jobs of 2024

In 2024, the job market slowed. Tech layoffs continued: an estimated 100,000 jobs were lost according to Crunchbase News . While the unemployment remained low at 4.2% (for context, unemployment rates reached about 14% during the pandemic and about 10% during the Great Recession) hiring rates also remained low. It’s taking an average of 24 weeks for unemployed people to find jobs, a 22% increase from the same time last year .

Fast Company asked job search platform Indeed for a list of the top ten fastest growing jobs of 2024. Some of the jobs on the list might be a surprise: despite the hype around AI, the jobs that are still seeing massive growth are jobs that require a human touch.

Above all, employers prize soft skills. “Communication remains the single most requested skill,” Jennifer Herrity, a career trend expert at job searching platform Indeed, noted. “While technical abilities matter, employers are seeking candidates who can effectively communicate and collaborate. This has become especially paramount in the age of remote and flexible work.” In a report by Indeed, analysts found that employers were more concerned about employees having basic computer skills than having AI chops. GenAI jobs only made up about 0.2% of all postings.

Specialized expertise and human connection

Herity pointed out that the roles that saw the most growth in 2024 are jobs that combine specialized expertise with human connection, particularly jobs in healthcare. “We’re also noticing that traditional professions in the legal and healthcare industries are growing and evolving, but not being replaced by technology. Instead, they’re incorporating new tools while maintaining their core focus on human expertise,” Herrity noted.