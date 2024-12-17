LNG export study urges caution on new permits over risks to climate and consumers

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden released a long-awaited study on the economic and environmental impacts of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports on Tuesday, saying the results underscored the need for a cautious approach to new permits.

Biden in January had paused the Department of Energy’s approvals of U.S. LNG exports to big consumers in Asia and Europe in order for his administration to conduct the review, triggering complaints from the oil and gas industry.

“The main takeaway is that a business-as-usual approach is neither sustainable nor advisable,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told reporters ahead of the release of the study. Granholm said in a letter about the study’s findings that rising LNG exports risk dramatically raising greenhouse gas emissions and could also trigger price hikes for U.S. energy consumers.

Incoming President Donald Trump, a climate skeptic and big supporter of fossil fuel development, has promised to immediately end the moratorium on new LNG export permits when he returns to the White House in January.