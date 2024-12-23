The most stunning desserts to serve this holiday season, according to professional chefs

BY Lilly Smithlong read

Sure, sure, Christmas trees, Santa Claus, and snowmen are celebrity-like symbols of the holiday season. They’re the cause of TikTok trend-induced hardware store battles, decades of fainting M&Ms, and, according to the rather lusty writers of Netflix’s Hot Frosty, romantic storylines that can only go full-burn in below-freezing temps. Melting hearts has never been so mortally fatal.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Photo: PEDEN + MUNK] 1. Black sesame rice pudding brûlée This black sesame rice pudding brûlée is a mesmerizing tonal swirl of black and white beneath a crackly golden crust—a chic and unique choice for dessert that’s make-ahead by nature and thus perfect for entertaining.”

—Molly Baz Recipe serves 8. Originally published in More is More. Ingredients:

4 cups heavy cream

1 cup whole milk

7 large eggs

Kosher salt

1⁄2 cup long-grain white rice

1⁄4 cup black sesame seeds

1 1⁄4 cups sugar

2 heaping tablespoons tahini

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 1⁄2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

3⁄4 teaspoon ground cardamom

9-inch round cake pan

Instructions:

Do some prep:

Position one rack in the bottom third of the oven and remove any other racks. Preheat the oven to 325°F. Place a 9-inch round cake pan into a deep skillet that fits the pan and still has some room around it. This will be your bain-marie setup. Bring a small pot of water to a boil and season with salt. Add a generous 1⁄2 cup long- grain white rice, stir, and boil until nearly tender but still slightly undercooked, about 8 minutes. Drain. Transfer the parcooked rice to the cake pan.

In a mortar and pestle or resealable bag with a rolling pin, coarsely crush 1/4 cup black sesame seeds. Make and bake the pudding brûlée:

In a medium saucepan, combine 4 cups heavy cream and 1 cup whole milk and cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, just until it comes to a bare simmer. Turn off the heat. While the cream mixture heats, in a large bowl, whisk together 6 large egg yolks and 1 large egg. (Reserve the whites for another use.)

Whisk in 3⁄4 cup sugar, 2 heaping tablespoons tahini, 1 tablespoon vanilla extract, 2 teaspoons salt, 11⁄2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, 3⁄4 teaspoon ground cardamom, and the ground black sesame seeds into the bowl with the eggs. While whisking continuously, slowly stream the hot cream mixture, a little at a time, into the bowl. Once the mixture in the bowl seems to have reached the same temperature as the mixture in the pot, begin to pour with more gusto. Pour the hot custard over the rice in the cake pan. Carefully transfer the skillet to the oven. Fill a vessel with a pour spout with hot tap water and fill the skillet until the water comes about three-quarters of the way up the sides of the cake pan.

Bake until the custard is set but still quite jiggly, 38 to 42 minutes. Remove from the oven, let cool at room temperature for 20 minutes, then transfer to the refrigerator until cold, at least 4 hours. Position a rack at least 6 inches from the broiler. Preheat the broiler.

Sprinkle the baked custard with the remaining 1⁄2 cup sugar and shake the pan from side to side to distribute the sugar in an even layer. Set the pan on a rimmed baking sheet under the broiler. Watch carefully, rotating the sheet if necessary to encourage even browning, until the sugar melts and becomes deeply caramelized, 2 to 6 minutes, depending on the strength of your broiler. Remove from the oven and either chill again until cold or serve immediately! [Photo: Caroline Schiff] 2. Dark chocolate dunked milk chocolate shortbread with pistachios, dried fig, and sea salt These cookies are super elegant and make a sophisticated statement, without being too fussy in the kitchen. Shortbread is the simplest of cookie doughs, and uses pantry standards, but it’s transformed here with a luxurious dunk in dark chocolate, and some whimsical, and compelling garnishes that lend layers of flavor, texture, and a pop of color thanks to the pistachios. These cookies are a conversation starter!

—Caroline Schiff For the cookie dough:

2 sticks unsalted butter, soft, room temperature

⅔ cup powdered sugar

½ tsp kosher salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 large egg yolk

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup finely chopped milk chocolate

1 egg white

½ cup granulated sugar for rolling

6 to 8 dried black figs, cut into ¼” slices

For the dark chocolate dunk:

1 ½ cup dark chocolate chunks, melted

½ cup chopped pistachios

Flaky sea salt to garnish In a mixer on medium speed with the paddle attachment, cream the butter, sugar, salt, and vanilla until smooth and uniform. Add the yolk and mix until fully combined, stopping and scraping the mixer down with a spatula as needed to make sure everything is incorporated. Add the flour on low speed and mix to combine. When the flour is about 50% incorporated, and the chopped chocolate. Continue mixing until all the flour is incorporated and the dough is uniform.

Place the dough onto a sheet of parchment paper and form it into a log about 2” in diameter. Use the parchment to help roll it into a smooth cylinder. Wrap in plastic and chill overnight or up to one week in the fridge. When ready to bake, remove the dough from the fridge and let it soften at room temperature for thirty minutes. Heat the oven to 325 degrees with a rack in the middle. Dust a baking sheet with the ½ cup granulated sugar. Using a pastry brush, paint the log of dough with the egg white, completely covering the outside. Roll the log of dough in the sugar to fully coat and then slice it into rounds 1/2” thick.

Arrange the cookies on a parchment lined baking sheet, spaced 1” apart. Bake until slightly golden brown on the edges, 15 to 18 minutes. Place the baking sheet on a heat proof surface to cool to room temperature. Repeat with any remaining dough. While the cookies cool, melt the dark chocolate in a small, deep bowl over a double boiler, or in the microwave. Set up a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. When the cookies have fully cooled, dunk half of each in the dark chocolate, letting the excess drip off back into the bowl. Place the cookies on the baking sheet as you go, and sprinkle each with some pistachio, a small pinch of sea salt, and a piece of dried fig. Once all the cookies have been dunked, transfer the baking sheet to the fridge to let the chocolate set- thirty to forty minutes. Transfer the cookies to a serving platter and enjoy.

[Photo: Caroline Schiff] 3. Hibiscus shortbreads Simple shortbreads get a vibrant, almost neon treatment with this electric pink hibiscus glaze! Hibiscus tea and dried hibiscus flowers are relatively available these days, and its natural color that comes out as it steeps is truly mind blowing. Not only that, it has a wonderful tartness that balances the sweetness and makes you pucker up in the best way. Think sour candy. Mouthwatering, they keep you coming back for more. These pop and stand out as fully unique among all the other cookies in a holiday spread.

—Caroline Schiff Recipe makes 18 cookies. For the dough:

1 cup (2 sticks/228 grams) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup (114 grams) confectioners’ sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Zest of 1 lemon

Zest of 1 orange

2 cups (250 grams) all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

advertisement

For the glaze:

1/3 cup (17 grams) dried hibiscus tea, plus more for garnish, optional

2 cups (227 grams) powdered sugar

1 tablespoon corn syrup For the dough:

Cream the butter and confectioners’ sugar together in a stand mixer with a paddle attachment or a large bowl with an electric mixer until smooth and uniform, about 2 minutes. Add the vanilla, lemon zest and orange zest and mix to combine. Add the flour and salt and mix until uniform. Shape into a square and wrap in plastic. Chill for at least 2 hours and up to overnight. For the glaze:

Bring 1/2 cup water and the hibiscus to a boil in a small pot. Turn off the heat, cover and steep for 5 minutes. Strain, pressing out all of the liquid and discarding the hibiscus.

Place the confectioners’ sugar in a mixing bowl and add the hibiscus water a few splashes at a time, mixing as you go, until the consistency is to your liking. Add about half for a thicker glaze and more for a thinner glaze if you wish. Be sure to do this gradually, as it’s easier to thin out a glaze than thicken it. Mix in the corn syrup. Place the cookie dough between 2 pieces of parchment paper and roll out to about 1/4 inch thick. If it’s a little too firm, let it sit for 5 to 10 minutes until it’s easy to roll. Cut into 2-inch squares (or your desired shape and size) and transfer to parchment-lined baking sheets, spaced about 1 inch apart. Chill for about 20 minutes. Position an oven rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 325 degrees F. Bake 1 batch at a time on the middle rack until the cookies are set and just golden brown around the edges, 15 to 20 minutes. Let cool on the baking sheets.

When fully cooled, dip half of each cookie in the glaze on the diagonal and place on a wire rack set over a baking sheet. If desired, top the cookies with some crushed and sifted dried hibiscus. Allow the glaze to set at room temperature for about an hour. Struffoli for the La Dolce Brooklyn cookbook. Photo by Kevin J. Miyazaki 4. Struffoli Most of the Italian sweets that we Americans recognize come from Southern Italy, namely Naples and Sicily. And in the south, almost everything, sweet or savory, happily takes a dip in the deep-­fryer. Struffoli, sometimes called pignolata, is a classic example. It’s a popular dish to make during the winter holidays all the way through Carnevale, Italy’s answer to Mardi Gras. These miniature fried dough balls get tossed in warm honey, scented with orange and lemon, and finished with a generous amount of rainbow nonpareils for a perfectly festive touch, no matter the occasion. Leftover struffoli simply does not exist, nor should it.

—Renato Poliafito

Recipe makes one struffoli ring 3 large eggs

1 cup granulated sugar

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 tablespoons marsala

Grated zest of 1 lemon

Grated zest of 1 orange

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice

3 cups all-­purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

2 quarts canola oil, for deep-­frying

1 cup wildflower honey

Rainbow nonpareils, for garnish In a large bowl, whisk the eggs. Add the sugar, melted butter, Marsala, lemon zest, orange zest, and orange juice and whisk until the sugar is dissolved. Sift in the flour, baking powder, and salt. Use a wooden spoon to stir into a soft dough. Wrap tightly in plastic and set aside to rest at room temperature for 1 hour.

Cut the dough into 10 equal portions and keep covered with plastic while you work on each portion. Dust a work surface with flour. Roll each portion into a 12-­inch rope, then cut into twelve 1-­inch pieces and roll into balls. Continue rolling and cutting all of the dough. Set a wire rack on a baking sheet. Pour the oil into a large Dutch oven fitted with a deep-­fry thermometer and heat to 350°F. Working in batches so as not to crowd the oil, fry the struffoli until golden brown, using a spider strainer or large slotted spoon to gently lower them in the oil and stir them around, about 4 minutes. Transfer to the wire rack to drain.

Carefully remove the oil and clean the Dutch oven. Add the honey and bring to a boil over medium-­high heat. Let cook for 3 to 4 minutes until thickened (it will foam as it cooks). Remove from the heat and add the fried struffoli. Toss to coat completely. Use a spider strainer to let the excess honey drip off, then transfer to a serving plate, piling the struffoli into a ring shape using hands dipped in cold water to shape as needed. Decorate with nonpareils and serve. 5. Matcha pistachio financier A financier is an almond flour and egg white cake traditionally made in a rectangular shape. Legend has it that a French baker working near the Bourse, the Wall Street of Paris, named this dish for his customers. Or that the shape resembled a gold bar. Regardless, pastry chef Kim Janusz from Lula Cafe came up with her own version. She replaces almond flour with pistachio and creates a crunchy coconut topping to emphasize the crisp edges of the bake. The soft, almost creamy interior and crisp edges remind me of the pleasures of the outside edge of a brownie. The flavors remind me of pistachio gelato, like when you take that first bite of the edge of the cone. It’s a beautiful little morsel.

—Jason Hammel Recipe serves 4. Originally in The Lula Cafe Cookbook.

Pistachio Paste

1/4 cup (2 fl oz/60 g) olive oil

1 cup (3 3⁄4 oz/ 115 g) pistachio flour

1/3 cup (1 1⁄2 oz/40 g) powdered (icing) sugar

1⁄4 teaspoon salt Coconut Crunch

1 cup (2 1⁄2 oz/65 g)unsweetened coconut chips

2 tablespoons simple syrup

3 1⁄2 teaspoons turbinado sugar

1⁄4 teaspoon salt Matcha Pistachio Financier

1 1⁄2 teaspoons matcha powder

1 1⁄2 cups (6 1⁄2 oz/185 g) powdered (icing) sugar

1⁄3 cup (1 1⁄4 oz/45 g) all-purpose (plain) flour

1⁄3 cup (1 1⁄4 oz/45 g) pistachio flour

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

4 egg whites

3 3⁄4 oz (115 g) butter

Vegetable oil spray

Make the pistachio paste:

Combine all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Make the coconut crunch:

Preheat the oven to 325°F. Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix until thoroughly coated. Spread in a single layer on a tray covered with a silpat mat and toast for 8 minutes. Stir and return to the oven for another 6–8 minutes, until golden and fragrant. Cool completely. Make the matcha pistachio financer:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Place the matcha powder, powdered (icing) sugar, flours, and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Mix on low until combined. Add the egg whites all at once and return to low speed, then stop and scrape down the sides of the bowl and mix again until the batter is smooth.

Meanwhile, melt the butter in a saucepan over high heat. Once the butter is completely melted and starts foaming, begin whisking. Cook the butter, whisking continuously, until dark brown and it smells nutty. With the mixer on the lowest speed, carefully stream the hot butter into the batter—make sure you add the browned bits at the bottom of the pan! Once all the butter is incorporated, scrape the mixer bowl down once more. Generously spray your desired molds (I use mini Bundt pans/tins, but cupcake pans/tins will also work) with vegetable oil spray and fill each one a bit more than halfway. Bake until risen and starting to brown and a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Let sit and cool for a few minutes, then unmold while still warm. Drizzle pistachio paste on top of each financier, then use that paste as a “glue” to adhere your coconut crunch topping. [Photo: Dan Pelosi] 6. Church window cookies Call them a cookie, call them fudge, or call them “rocky road”—these colorful no-bake “church windows” could not be easier to make and more fun to share over the holidays. They get their name due to their resemblance to stained glass windows when you cut through the colored marshmallows that dot throughout.

—Dan Pelosi

Here’s the full cookie recipe. 7. Panettone ice cream sandwich Panettone, sliced in layers. Then ice cream in between each layer; cover in whipped cream and freeze. It’s amazing, easy and I’ve been doing it since I was a little kid.

—Anthony Mangieri See above quote for recipe. (Skill level: extremely easy.)