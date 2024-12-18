How AI can help with your last-minute holiday shopping

If you’re still working on your holiday shopping—or looking for a treat for yourself—you might consider using artificial intelligence tools to help you find the perfect purchase.

Retailers, search engines, and other tech companies have developed AI tools that can help you find items you might not have considered, see how clothing or household items might look, and find more information on products you’re considering. It’s becoming an increasingly prevalent practice, with a recent report from Adobe indicating that about two in five consumers plan to use the technology to help with their holiday shopping.

Here are a few of the options.

Digital Shopping Assistants

Major retailers including Amazon and Walmart have begun rolling out AI-powered shopping assistants on their websites or apps that can answer questions about merchandise, recommend products for specific situations, and help compare particular products. (Walmart’s AI is presently in a limited beta).