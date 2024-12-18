How AI can help with your last-minute holiday shopping

If you’re still working on your holiday shopping—or looking for a treat for yourself—you might consider using artificial intelligence tools to help you find the perfect purchase.
Retailers, search engines, and other tech companies have developed AI tools that can help you find items you might not have considered, see how clothing or household items might look, and find more information on products you’re considering. It’s becoming an increasingly prevalent practice, with a recent report from Adobe indicating that about two in five consumers plan to use the technology to help with their holiday shopping.
Here are a few of the options.
Digital Shopping Assistants
Major retailers including Amazon and Walmart have begun rolling out AI-powered shopping assistants on their websites or apps that can answer questions about merchandise, recommend products for specific situations, and help compare particular products. (Walmart’s AI is presently in a limited beta).
Amazon’s AI also offers summaries of common complaints and praise from customer reviews, which means less time sifting through to find issues with possible gifts. The company’s assistant, called Rufus, can also answer questions about individual products, like whether they require batteries or whether they might be good for a particular person. And Amazon’s AI-powered shopping guides can make it easier to comparison shop and may pop up as you browse for common types of items.
Even if you aren’t directly interacting with AI, it’s likely you’ll see its work as you shop. Retail platforms including Amazon and Shopify have debuted AI assistants for sellers to help them draft product descriptions and other copy, and numerous marketing platforms offer AI to help merchants create email and social media content to promote products and deals.
Making a List
You don’t have to rely on a single retailer for help finding gifts. A number of companies offer AI tools specifically designed for generating possibilities for presents, like GiftList’s Genie. Genie has a familiar chatbot-style interface, and seems to pop up gift suggestions in just a few seconds. Another option is Smart Gift AI, which offers a chat interface along with some sample prompts to get you started.