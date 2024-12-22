5 laws that could change how you work in 2025

The new year—and the return of the Trump administration to the White House—could bring all kinds of changes to the workplace. The president-elect is likely to reverse some of the wins of the Biden administration, which included expanding legal immigration to embracing pro-labor policies that help promote organizing efforts.

Many people fear that Trump will reinstate some of the anti-immigration measures he introduced during his first term, which restricted all kinds of immigration and also impacted highly skilled workers. While Biden’s pick to lead the National Labor Relations Board—Jennifer Abruzzo—has taken significant steps to bolster labor rights and strengthen workplace protections over the past four years, Trump’s appointees are likely to undo much of that work.

Then there are the proposals laid out in Project 2025, which take aim at workplace safety standards and organizing rights and even suggest eliminating public sector unions. (Trump has already selected several people for his administration with ties to Project 2025—after spending the campaign trying to distance himself from the initiative.) Should Trump choose to pursue many of those recommendations, his second term could prove even more damaging to workers’ rights.

Still, despite the looming uncertainty, there are a number of laws and policies that have already been enacted and will go into effect in 2025—many of which will benefit rank and file workers in the new year.