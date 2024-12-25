From AI to RTO, 15 HR leaders share their future of work predictions for 2025

People leaders have had their hands full this year. The return-to-work debate and concerns over artificial intelligence and employee retention have dominated many workplaces in 2024. As companies have imposed strict in-office policies —along with ongoing layoffs and other cost-cutting measures, in some cases—workers have been increasingly vocal about their frustrations. Some of them have resorted to quitting , while others feel a growing sense of detachment from their jobs.

In 2025, companies will continue to face their fair share of challenges when it comes to hiring and boosting morale among their employee base. Fast Company asked 15 chief people officers and HR leaders to share their predictions for how workplaces might evolve next year and which trends are likely to shape the way we work. As they look ahead to the new year, here’s what they expect employers will—and should—prioritize. Their responses have been edited for clarity and length.

Return to office and hybrid work

Hybrid is the dominant workplace model, but it’s far from static. Over the next year, organizations will refine their approaches, experimenting with models that best fit their cultures and workforce needs. Flexibility will remain a key driver—in a recent survey we conducted, 75% of leaders are planning to change their working styles in the next two years. As preferences shift across regions and workforce demographics, organizations’ ability to continuously adapt hybrid strategies will help them succeed in the long term. —Matthew Saxon, chief people officer, Zoom

Family-first companies will de-prioritize return-to-work initiatives, and instead concentrate on reengaging their workforce. We predict an emphasis on family-friendly programs (especially mental health initiatives), an expansion of private employer-paid parental leave policies, and a resurgent push for fully remote workplaces, especially for working mothers who are often disproportionately affected by RTO mandates. —Dirk Doebler, founder and CEO, Parento