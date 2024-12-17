‘Psychological terror’: Influencer Matilda Djerf has been accused of creating a toxic workplace

Djerf is facing backlash following an investigative documentary by Swedish outlet Aftonbladet, which alleges a toxic work environment at her clothing company, Djerf Avenue. Testimony from 11 current and former employees accused Djerf of creating a toxic workplace culture described as “psychological terror.” Employees said that they experienced loss of sleep and appetite, panic attacks, and came home from work crying most days.

One former employee claimed that Djerf “yells at us, calls us names.” Another alleged Djerf would lose her temper “if there was no coffee,” “if someone was sitting in the wrong seat,” or “if her food hadn’t been heated up.” The strangest claim from the report, one employee said that Djerf has her own personal toilet at the office. Once, when the sign fell off the door, someone used it by mistake and another colleague had to “scrub the toilet before Matilda could use it again.”

While these accusations are damning enough, others strike at the heart of the values Djerf’s brand is founded on. One of these is size inclusivity, with Djerf Avenue clothing coming in sizes XXS to 4XL. According to the report, Djerf responded to images of a plus-size model in a Djerf Avenue campaign by saying, “We have to reshoot this because she looks so fucking fat in these clothes. We can’t show that.”