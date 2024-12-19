One last goodbye to New York City’s best, weirdest, most delightful dining sheds

Since mid 2020, a fleet of outdoor dining sheds has been holding court in the city’s parking spaces, turning the curb into dining rooms—and a site for experimental architecture. But as of November 30, with the official end of the temporary pandemic relief program, pretty much all of the structures have vanished. With their disappearance, some are mourning the “death” of outdoor dining, while others are documenting how a space that a dozen people could use for eating has returned to car storage for one.
I’d like to take a moment to celebrate what has been an inventive moment for architecture in the city, as we move from the expressive structures to the tightly regulated permanent program, which begins in April next year.
The streeteries—also known as dining sheds or the more playful Coronashaxx—started out as hastily improvised structures. Still, they were delightful moments during a dark time in the city. The first batch I saw, in the summer of 2020, looked entirely sourced from off-the-shelf hardware store products like garden trellises, banisters, saw horses, picket fencing, and plywood sheets sometimes with a coat of cheerful paint. There were a few city guidelines around what restaurants could build, but little precedent on all the forms it could take. Vernacular styles abounded.
Within a few months, as the heat of summer gave way to winter chill, the structures received roofs and enclosures. (And remember those bizarre plastic bubbles?) Architects and professional builders came on the scene with sophisticated designs that looked more like tiny homes in Dwell than the ramshackle corrals of just a few months prior. Of course, not all the structures were notable for good reasons. Some restaurants tried to get away with brazen acts, like building a two-story structure. The city quickly shut it down.
For the most part, though, the structures symbolized optimism. I was especially moved by the mutual aid collaboration between the neighborhood advocacy group Think!Chinatown and design studio A+A+A on a handful of pro-bono streeteries for restaurants in Manhattan’s Chinatown. Architects like to say their work improves lives and in this case, the structures immediately saved the livelihood of many small businesses.
John Tymkiw, a freelance creative director, spent the last four and a half years documenting many of the most ambitious streeteries on his Instagram How We Ate, and in a six-volume series of photo books. This included the artist Jenny Sabin’s digitally knitted vault over the coworking space Neuehouse’s outdoor dining area; Stephanie Goto’s red pinstriped cabanas for the Michelin-starred restaurant Daniel; and a Pullman-style space for Empire Diner by Caroline Brennan, of Silent Volume. And in a clever architectural duck, the creative studio East of Normal designed a tiered seating area that riffed on brownstone stoops for Foreigner coffee’s Chelsea outpost.
“It’s been fascinating documenting this accidental experiment, in which the city gave over the streets to the people and let them construct pretty much whatever they wanted,” Tymkiw says. “I’m hoping that next year the new ones serve the city in an equally creative way.”
In a city where permits are required to build virtually anything and where change is difficult to achieve, these outdoor dining structures showed what was possible when elected officials prioritized public health and quality of life over the status quo. It’s not yet known what the future of outdoor dining will look like now that restaurants have to go through more bureaucracy to build them and more expense to disassemble and store them under the seasonal program. For starters, it seems like a lot fewer restaurants are going to participate. This past summer, between 6,000 and 8,000 sheds were in use, according to the NYC Department of Transportation. As of now, the DOT has received 3,691 applications, 1,419 of which involve roadway sheds. (Restaurants can apply anytime.)
A new, less weird era for streeteries
Still, while the free-for-all has ended, the experimental spirit is far from over. It will look different and probably less weird, though. We’ve already seen a preview of what next year’s streeteries will look like, courtesy of the start-up re-ply, which is framing outdoor dining not as a structure, but as a service. In August, the company installed one of its demountable modular designs at Bar Americano, in Greenpoint, which was done up with a draped canvas sun shade, stylish white trellises to block traffic, and off-white paint to match the establishment’s interior design.
Advocacy organizations are also gearing up to make outdoor dining a year-round program. Open Plans recently launched a fundraiser to help this work. “Basically we think the challenges of the original program were totally solvable and the Council took the easy way out, weakening a really popular and lucrative program and regressing on a great public space reform by returning those dining spots to free parking,” says Chelsea Dowell, a spokesperson for the organization.
So while the streeteries are gone, the need for welcoming public spaces and improving the quality of life on our streetscapes is very much still needed. In October, the city’s planning department issued a report on storefront retail in New York. It noted that open streets—streets that are closed off to vehicular traffic and are often hubs for outdoor dining—are seeing greater recovery to pre-COVID vacancy rates and that the tenants in storefronts are increasingly oriented around experiences, not selling merchandise.
As the city prepares itself for another phase one of outdoor dining, it’s worth remembering that there’s always room to improvise. We have all the evidence to show just how exciting it can be.