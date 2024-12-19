One last goodbye to New York City’s best, weirdest, most delightful dining sheds

BY Diana Budds6 minute read

Since mid 2020, a fleet of outdoor dining sheds has been holding court in the city’s parking spaces, turning the curb into dining rooms—and a site for experimental architecture. But as of November 30, with the official end of the temporary pandemic relief program, pretty much all of the structures have vanished. With their disappearance, some are mourning the “death” of outdoor dining, while others are documenting how a space that a dozen people could use for eating has returned to car storage for one.

TreGiovani. 548 LaGuardia Pl, photographed May 26, 2024. A fresh take on a classic design. It’s a very well maintained design, notable for it’s lack of flooring. [Photo: John Tymkiw/How We Ate] I’d like to take a moment to celebrate what has been an inventive moment for architecture in the city, as we move from the expressive structures to the tightly regulated permanent program, which begins in April next year. Bandits 44 , Bedford St photographed July21,2021. This is an excellent example of a plywood take on the classic train car diner that used to be ubiquitous in New York. The owner of Bandits, Adam Fulton, worked with Angus McIntosh of Yakka Studio to craft this shelter. [Photo: John Tymkiw/How We Ate] The streeteries—also known as dining sheds or the more playful Coronashaxx—started out as hastily improvised structures. Still, they were delightful moments during a dark time in the city. The first batch I saw, in the summer of 2020, looked entirely sourced from off-the-shelf hardware store products like garden trellises, banisters, saw horses, picket fencing, and plywood sheets sometimes with a coat of cheerful paint. There were a few city guidelines around what restaurants could build, but little precedent on all the forms it could take. Vernacular styles abounded. Uluh. 152A Second Ave, May 12,2021. One of the OG designs that disappeared quite quickly, and will not likely return again. [Photo: John Tymkiw/How We Ate] Within a few months, as the heat of summer gave way to winter chill, the structures received roofs and enclosures. (And remember those bizarre plastic bubbles?) Architects and professional builders came on the scene with sophisticated designs that looked more like tiny homes in Dwell than the ramshackle corrals of just a few months prior. Of course, not all the structures were notable for good reasons. Some restaurants tried to get away with brazen acts, like building a two-story structure. The city quickly shut it down.

Henry Public. 329 Henry St, photographed Aug 28, 2024. This is a very detailed well-crafted construction, reminiscent of a rustic lodge, or architecture from Europe. As with many bars and pubs, it features concrete barriers. [Photo: John Tymkiw/How We Ate] In a city where permits are required to build virtually anything and where change is difficult to achieve, these outdoor dining structures showed what was possible when elected officials prioritized public health and quality of life over the status quo. It’s not yet known what the future of outdoor dining will look like now that restaurants have to go through more bureaucracy to build them and more expense to disassemble and store them under the seasonal program. For starters, it seems like a lot fewer restaurants are going to participate. This past summer, between 6,000 and 8,000 sheds were in use, according to the NYC Department of Transportation. As of now, the DOT has received 3,691 applications, 1,419 of which involve roadway sheds. (Restaurants can apply anytime.) Yellow Rose. 102 Third Ave photographed Nov 9, 2022. Art by Jody Morlock. Yellow Rose asked neighbor Jody Morlock to paint the outside and inside walls to reflect the friendly, exhuberant vibe of this neighborhood Tex-Mex favorite. [Photo: John Tymkiw/How We Ate] A new, less weird era for streeteries Still, while the free-for-all has ended, the experimental spirit is far from over. It will look different and probably less weird, though. We’ve already seen a preview of what next year’s streeteries will look like, courtesy of the start-up re-ply, which is framing outdoor dining not as a structure, but as a service. In August, the company installed one of its demountable modular designs at Bar Americano, in Greenpoint, which was done up with a draped canvas sun shade, stylish white trellises to block traffic, and off-white paint to match the establishment’s interior design. Bar Americano. 180 Franklin St. Photographed Aug 25, 2024. This is an approved, modular design, created by Re-Ply, an architectural firm offering turn-key solutions that include storage in the winter. The designs feature floors that flip up for easy cleaning and customizable water-filled safety barriers. [Photo: John Tymkiw/How We Ate] Advocacy organizations are also gearing up to make outdoor dining a year-round program. Open Plans recently launched a fundraiser to help this work. “Basically we think the challenges of the original program were totally solvable and the Council took the easy way out, weakening a really popular and lucrative program and regressing on a great public space reform by returning those dining spots to free parking,” says Chelsea Dowell, a spokesperson for the organization.