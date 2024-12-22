Colleges’ career outcome stats often omit the knowledge rate. Here’s what to ask them

When high school students and their families investigate which college is the best fit, they will inevitably be inundated with various facts and figures. Brochures and websites might highlight the school’s dining halls or student-led clubs and activities. But one of the most important statistics for students and families to consider when choosing a college is the career outcomes of its graduates.

This is, perhaps, the greatest selling point for any institution of higher education. Students consistently say that finding a good-paying job is among the top reasons why they go to college.

As scholars of career education, we believe it’s important for students and families to know there may be more under the surface to those career outcome statistics.

Why career placement matters

What does “career success” even mean, and why should students or their parents care? How do colleges measure it? And most importantly, how are those statistics verified?