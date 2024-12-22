U.S. streamgages cover less than 1% of waterways. Expansion is key for faster flood warnings

BY The Conversation5 minute read

Storms like these are intensifying faster, weakening more slowly and producing more extreme precipitation that the land can’t absorb fast enough. While many coastal areas are becoming more prepared for hurricane and tidal flooding, inland flood risk is less understood or easily anticipated. These disasters underscore the importance of fast, accurate flood warnings. They’re also a reminder that extensive gaps still exist in the systems that monitor U.S. stream levels. Current coverage is less than 1% of waterways The National Weather Service uses advanced models to issue flood warnings. These models rely on historical trends, land cover information and a network of over 11,800 streamgages—sensors that provide near-real-time data on precipitation, streamflow and water depth—to simulate water flow. Much of that data is available online in real time.

A case study in Philadelphia A July 2023 flash flood in Lower Makefield, a suburb of Philadelphia along the Delaware River, highlights the challenges of insufficient data coverage in urbanizing watersheds. On July 15, heavy rain transformed Houghs Creek, a small tributary of the Delaware River, into a deadly torrent, washing out Washington Crossing Road and trapping multiple vehicles. Survivors recalled the chaos: “All of a sudden, 3 inches of water, 4 inches of water, a foot of water just coming at us,” Chloe Weissman said.

“This huge gush of water just came down from . . . down a hill,” added Eli Weissman. “As it was coming down, cars were starting to float. [We] just tried to survive, laid on our back, feet heading down, grabbing trees, grabbing vines, grabbing whatever we could to stay afloat.” A map of rainfall totals and flash flood warnings shows how important locally targeted information can be. The flash flooding in Upper Makefield (pink) that washed away cars occurred outside the zones listed in the warning. [Image: Julie Arbit/University of Michigan] The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning at 5:18 p.m., but a phone alert wasn’t triggered until 6:09 p.m.—after the flooding had begun. While the Delaware River has a nearby streamgage, flood models did not predict the rapid flooding along this small tributary. Urbanization around Houghs Creek has made these events more dangerous and less predictable, as impervious surfaces quickly funnel the water into low-lying areas. The flash flood underscored the need for hyperlocal data to improve predictive models and allow earlier, more accurate warnings.

Expanding coverage of stream flood levels Addressing data gaps is essential for improving weather forecasting and emergency management. One promising solution is expanding the streamgage network through public-private partnerships and encouraging state and local governments, small businesses, academic institutions and nonprofits to build and operate their own sensors. Greater coverage enables more accurate and timely flood forecasts, leading to improved warnings, more prepared communities and more effective emergency responses when disasters strike. Engineers at the University of Michigan Digital Water Lab created one example of a low-cost, easy-to-deploy solution for flood monitoring. At its core is a controller connected to an ultrasonic sensor that measures water levels in a way similar to how bats navigate using sound. The data can be transmitted in real time for fast analysis.

The simplicity and affordability—around US$800 per sensor—of this system allows for widespread deployment, providing critical information to communities. Techniques such as validating readings against precipitation measurements, calibrating sensors with federal monitoring stations and using supervised machine learning can build confidence in the value of this third-party and citizen-generated data. Eventually, nonfederal sensors like these may be integrated into federal flood models. In the meantime, researchers have created open-source databases that consolidate all known gauge data and allow the public to supply information. These combined datasets allow more advanced and robust flood models, such as Google’s flood forecasting model, which covers large portions of the country.