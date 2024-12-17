Oreo maker is using AI to develop new snack flavors

There’s been no shortage of unique Oreo flavors in the past few years. The offerings seen on store shelves in recent months include toffee crunch, birthday cake, java chip, dirt cake, mint, Coca-Cola, and a pink-and-blue concoction called Space Dunk . But that’s not stopping the owner of the beloved cookie brand and its many other snacks from incorporating artificial intelligence into the brainstorming process.

Mondelēz International, which also owns Chips Ahoy, Ritz Crackers, Triscuits, Clif Bars, Cadbury chocolate, among other household-name snacks, is looking to AI to help it update its brands and offer new takes on flavors.

Food scientists at the company are using AI tools to help them come up with new flavors, based on desired taste, aroma, or appearance profiles. Beyond suggesting recipe ideas, the AI also looks at the cost to manufacture the new product as well as the nutritional profile, environmental impact, and other aspects involved in creating the snack.

That’s a big step-up from the trial-and-error innovation method the company used to use, not only for figuring out flavor mixes, but also for getting them to production trials. The process is now two to five times faster, which can translate to between two and 10 weeks, depending on the complexity of the project.