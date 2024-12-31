What is agentic AI and will it replace your job?

BY Chetan Dube4 minute read

Throughout the coming months and years, you will start hearing, seeing, and reading more about something called agentic AI. As someone who has worked in technology, specifically AI, for decades, I can assure you that it isn’t a buzzword or a fad. Agentics is the way of the future for all of us.

Agentic AI refers to artificial intelligence (AI) software that can work autonomously, without much human supervision. It understands natural language, sets goals for itself, plans workflows, makes decisions, adapts to changing circumstances, and, finally, learns and improves from interactions. Let’s go deeper into how this will change the way you perform your work daily. Will your job be replaced? The short answer is that it’s very unlikely. I am sure you have seen news stories or read headlines stating AI will automate 60% to 70% of work. But, the fact of the matter is that of every job that currently exists in the world, only 5% could be completely automated. But, you will need to reskill or upskill your current abilities and talent to maintain a thriving career in the years to come. A digital coworker When any of us hear the word “coworker,” we think of our friends at the office, people we see on virtual calls, or bump into in the breakroom. Those people will still be a part of your daily work life, but you will have some new coworkers who were the thing of science fiction in the not-too-distant past. Sooner rather than later, you will begin working alongside agentic agents.

These digital coworkers are already a part of our day-to-day as software robots trained to perform specific tasks, your chatbots you interact with daily. Agentic coworkers are the next evolution. Agentic agents take AI from knowledge to action. Put simply, if I wanted to redesign my company’s website, a GPT would tell me how I could do it. An agentic coworker would build me the website. Say goodbye to mindless tasks Working in customer service or sales typically entails a lot of answering the same questions endlessly, and only helping customers truly in need or interested in doing business infrequently. For you, this means wasting so much of your time and intellect on issues that should be resolved by technology. This is what agentic AI will do for you. The calls that make it to your phone will be customers in need of creative problem-solving and innovative thinking. Digital agents can take care of inventory, ordering, and stocking your shelves whether you’re working in a retail location or in an office. Typically you order supplies and products based on historical data that you keep. If the data is wrong, or the market has shifted in an unpredicted manner, you’re out of luck, out of stock, and out of profit. Agentic AI manages and monitors data in real time based on real-world current conditions and orders supplies and products more effectively and faster. This leveraging of agentic AI not only frees up your time from entering POs and doing inventory but also positively affects the bottom line.

Agentic makes you smarter You need your brain back, 100% of it. Your best tools aren’t AI, or Excel, or PowerPoint. Your greatest tool and asset is your mind. Agentic AI will not solve every issue that arises in your day-to-day work, but it will eliminate multiple pain points every day. This will free employers and employees alike for innovation, creativity, and personal and business growth. With digital agents providing support 24 hours a day you will see that operational costs go down while efficiency goes up. Then you can simultaneously leverage intelligent task management systems to reset priorities for yourself, the rest of the staff, and an entire business. Business travel facilitated When building and navigating your career, you will undoubtedly be called upon to travel to interview, meet clients, entertain prospects, and oversee production or projects. Agentic AI has the potential to change business travel forever. You must learn to leverage AI agents to book your flight and hotel with personalized choices that fit your travel budgets, personal preferences, wants, and needs. If you’re meeting a potential client or partner, they will one day be able to recommend where to eat, possible gifts to bring, and attire that suits not only the situation, but the culture as well. AI will make check-in, security, and boarding at airports quicker and less stressful. Facial recognition matched to ID instantly coordinated with your ticket. The security line will cease to be a line, simply a hall you walk through. Marketing reimagined Forget everything you know about traditional marketing. You’re about to become a visionary strategist with the help of agentic AI. If you get this right, your whole marketing function will change to anticipate market change before it happens and it will deliver experiences that feel individually tailored to each one of your customers.