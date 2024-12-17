Housing market outlook: 14 forecasts for mortgage rates in 2025

Want more housing market stories from Lance Lambert’s ResiClub in your inbox? Subscribe to the ResiClub newsletter .

Economic forecasting has never been easy, and it becomes even more challenging when faced with unprecedented events like COVID-19 lockdowns and extraordinary levels of fiscal and monetary intervention. This was followed by a rapid cycle of interest rate hikes, adding further complexity.

Just look at the past few years, with 2024 being the third year in a row where rates have surpassed most forecasters’ expectations [see last year’s 2024 rate forecasts here]. The mortgage rate forecasts heading into 2022, in particular, significantly underestimated the trajectory of rates.

While ResiClub approaches rate forecasts with a healthy dose of skepticism—for example, if the labor market were to unexpectedly weaken, rates could drop more than anticipated—there is still value in understanding where experts predict mortgage rates will head in 2025.