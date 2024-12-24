7 ways HR will look different in 2025

BY Lars Schmidt7 minute read

The workplace is at an inflection point. Rapid advancements in AI, intensifying polarization, eroding employee perks and protections, and shifting employee expectations are transforming the role of HR in unprecedented ways. These trends demand bold, strategic responses from HR leaders who must balance technological adoption with human-centered leadership, global instability, and increasing demands to do more with less.

After taking last year off, I’m back to weigh in on the evolving landscape of HR and people operations in the new year. You can check out past year predictions for 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020. (Looking back, I had more hits than misses, although I’m still haunted by that Metaverse pick. Alas, Zuckerberg.) So, what will the HR landscape look like in 2025? From redefining job roles in the age of AI to reimagining the workplace, HR leaders are navigating uncharted territory. The future demands agility, and HR is again at the helm of this change. Here are seven key trends reshaping the future of work.

1. AI Automation Will Reimagine Your Job Will AI take your job—or make it better? In 2025, the rise of agentic AI and automation is poised to reshape job roles, deconstructing traditional responsibilities and redistributing tasks between humans and machines. This shift is already underway: A McKinsey report notes that AI could automate up to 70% of routine tasks in sectors like finance, retail, and customer service​. The coming result is a hybrid workforce model, where AI agents handle routine tasks while humans focus on complex problem-solving. For HR leaders, this evolution means redesigning roles to reflect these synergies, updating performance metrics, and realigning recruitment strategies to prioritize creativity, emotional intelligence, adaptability, and the ability to learn. This transformation offers opportunities and challenges. Companies leveraging AI effectively see improved productivity, yet employees often express understandable concerns about job security. By addressing these anxieties with transparent communication and robust reskilling programs, HR can ensure automation enhances—not replaces—human contributions.

2. We’ll need to get serious about AI and hiring What happens when your next interview isn’t with a person? Companies including EY are already using AI avatars to allow candidates to practice interviews. Chipotle partners with Paradox to create a virtual team member called Ava Cado, and expects conversational AI tools to reduce time to hire for restaurant positions by 75%. This is just the beginning. In 2025, AI-driven avatars will be used by more companies to conduct interviews at scale. A recent study by Resume Builder found 70% of companies will use AI for hiring in 2025, with 24% saying they currently use “AI for the entire interview process”—a statistic surely to be appreciated by law firms, as I’ll explain in the next prediction. Expect job seekers to match this embrace of AI.

Job applicants are already using tools like BulkApply.ai, Sonara, and LazyApply to mass apply to numerous jobs. Companies are seeing as much as 3X increase in job applicants according to a report by recruiting software company Ashby, overwhelming recruiting teams and clogging applicant funnels. As organizations grapple with these challenges, onsite interviews will make a comeback as a safeguard against AI-driven deception and to evaluate interpersonal skills that technology can’t measure. Ethical implications loom large. Misuse of AI could lead to discriminatory practices or undermine trust in the hiring process. HR leaders must create protocols to verify candidate authenticity while maintaining fairness and equity.

We’re already in uncharted territory, and the clone wars are just beginning. 3. AI in Hiring Will Go Under A Legal Microscope Hiring decisions made by machines will come under fire this year. The rapid advancements of AI are outpacing its regulation, but the policies are catching up. Last year the European Union approved the EU AI Act, including heavy fines for employers using AI as an “emotional recognition” system. In the United States, things are even more complicated, as current AI regulations have been driven more on a state-by-state basis, with California striking down an AI safety bill that would have mandated a “kill switch” for rogue AI technologies.

This lack of overarching rules and regulations will make it increasingly difficult for HR teams to ensure compliance while under immense pressure to adopt AI tools and realize their benefits. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has declared that employers—not software vendors—bear responsibility for discriminatory AI outcomes, placing HR leaders in the spotlight. A study by the Brookings Institution highlights the risks: Poorly designed algorithms can perpetuate biases in hiring, excluding qualified candidates based on gender, race, or socioeconomic factors​. This year, organizations face heightened pressure to audit their AI tools for compliance with anti-discrimination laws, or risk financial penalties and reputational damage.

Proactive measures are non-negotiable. HR teams must collaborate with legal experts to evaluate hiring technologies and ensure transparency. Equally important is educating leadership about the potential risks and ethical considerations of AI-driven recruitment. 4. DEI Strategies Will Evolve Amid Backlash As political headwinds intensify, diversity, equity, and inclusion programs are becoming both a target of controversy and a litmus test for organizational values. While some companies including Walmart scale back their efforts under societal pressure, others are strategically reframing their approach to avoid backlash. Despite the political discourse, the financial argument for DEI remains robust. World Economic Forum research shows companies with above-average diversity scores drive 45% average revenue from innovation, while companies with below-average diversity scores drive only 26%.

HR leaders face a choice: Adapt and evolve these initiatives or risk losing credibility with employees and stakeholders. Strategies must be measurable, impactful, and shielded from performative tendencies. True impact requires measurable goals, transparent progress reporting, and initiatives that resonate with employees at every level. HR leaders must navigate this complexity with both pragmatism and purpose, ensuring their strategies reflect substance over symbolism. 5. Leaders will prioritize efficiency “Do more with less.” This mantra has become the defining ethos of corporate America heading into 2025. Inspired by Elon Musk’s high-profile DOGE cost-cutting strategies, organizations are embracing efficiency as the ultimate goal. AI and automation tools are leading this charge, promising faster workflows and reduced redundancies.

But at what cost? The relentless drive for productivity risks alienating employees, undermining morale, and increasing burnout. The pendulum has swung firmly away from the employee-first ideals of The Great Resignation, leaving HR in a precarious position. Success will depend on creating strategies that prioritize technological integration while safeguarding the employee experience. The question is no longer whether organizations can do more with less, but whether they can do better with less—without losing their most valuable resource: their people. 6. Learning & Development Will Take Center Stage Is your organization prepared for the generative AI revolution? In 2025, Learning & Development (L&D) is no longer a supplemental function but a critical driver of organizational success. As automation transforms industries, the World Economic Forum estimates that 50% of all employees will require reskilling by 2025 to remain competitive in the labor market.

Leading companies are already adapting. Walmart, for example, has pioneered skills-based training programs aligned with individual career trajectories, setting a benchmark for others to follow. This approach resonates with employees: LinkedIn’s Workplace Learning Report found that 94% of workers would remain longer at organizations that prioritize their development. Microlearning platforms are emerging as key enablers, offering short, targeted modules designed for maximum engagement and efficiency. Yet, HR leaders face the challenge of ensuring these programs align with broader organizational objectives. By embedding training into corporate strategy, companies can build a workforce that thrives amid rapid change. 7. Certain Entry-Level Roles Will Face Extinction What happens when machines take over entry-level jobs? Automation is rapidly reshaping the labor market. These shifts are eliminating tasks traditionally performed by early-career professionals, such as data entry, research, administrative work, and basic analysis.

This erosion of foundational roles creates a critical challenge for organizations and job seekers alike. Without entry-level opportunities, young professionals risk missing out on the experiences that build essential skills. For HR leaders, the solution lies in innovation: rotational programs that expose employees to multiple departments, hybrid roles blending human oversight with AI, and structured mentorship initiatives. One way to solve for this is to redesign career pathways to include mentorship programs, internships, and AI-human collaboration opportunities, ensuring that young professionals continue to build essential skills. 2025 and Beyond: HR’s Role in Building the AI-Enabled Future Workforce The next chapter of work in 2025 is neither purely technological nor purely human—it’s the seamless integration of both. HR leaders who rise to the occasion will shape workplaces where innovation thrives, employees feel valued, and organizations achieve unprecedented success.