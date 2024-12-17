NYC is getting rid of the best seats on the Subway

This week, the MTA announced plans to order 435 more of the high-tech R211 trains —the ones with security cameras, brighter lights, more standing room, and those station-responsive digital maps over the extra-wide doors—that hit the tracks earlier this year. This new rolling stock will replace the R44, R46, and R68 models, which have been around since the 1970s and 1980s and are known for their charming orange and yellow bucket seats arranged in an L shape. (And for breaking down at twice the rate of their newer counterparts.)

While the gradual phase-out of these older models has always been part of the plan, each new order—this one is expected to begin delivery in 2027—brings about a fresh wave of realization that the subway system will eventually lose the best seats in the house. Cue the odes.

[Photo: Pulse/Getty Images]

We’ll certainly miss them, not just for their vibrant colors, cinematic proclivities, and ability to inspire viral memes, but also because these seats are in trains that are usually more comfortable to ride in than the newer models. The lighting’s dimmer, the view from the window seat turns a bleak commute into a scenic journey, and they’re wonderfully void of those eye-searing digital ads steadily colonizing the transit system.

[Photo: gerenme/Getty Images]

These older cars also symbolize a generous approach to rider experience. The L shape, also known as “conversational” seating, is meant to make it easier for passengers to talk to one another. It’s a great feature if you’re traveling in a group. But some taller straphangers have called the cramped seats a unique form of torture. (And how often do you really want to talk to your seat neighbor?)