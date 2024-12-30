These 4 graphs show where AI is already impacting jobs

BY Brandon Tucker3 minute read

Artificial intelligence has become a central topic of discussion nearly everywhere—from boardrooms to government agencies—and its implementation is driving innovation and transforming industries. With more than 40% of global companies already using AI in their business, adoption is sure to grow, as is the demand for AI-related talent.

To better understand the types of roles that AI is impacting, ZoomInfo’s research team looked to its proprietary database of professional contacts for answers. The platform, which detects more than 1.5 million personnel changes per day, revealed a dramatic increase in AI-related job titles since 2022. With a 200% increase in two years, the data paints a vivid picture of how AI technology is reshaping the workforce. Why does this shift in AI titles matter for every industry? AI impacts senior leadership roles One of the most notable changes observed was a surge in AI-focused senior leadership positions. Leadership plays a huge role in shaping a company’s overall strategy, managing budgets, and overseeing headcount. Adding senior leaders with AI expertise signifies a substantial investment in AI capabilities, well beyond hiring individual contributors or frontline managers.

According to LinkedIn, applications for AI jobs have increased by 19% in the U.S. since 2022, with 13% more organizations creating head of AI executive leadership roles. Approximately 3,700 new AI-related leadership roles were detected in the second quarter of 2022. This number nearly doubled by Q2 2023, and reached 10,875 by Q2 2024—an almost threefold increase in just two years. The most significant growth was seen in AI-related C-suite roles, which experienced a staggering 428% increase over two years. During the same period, AI-related VP titles increased by 199%, AI directors by 197%, and AI managers by 174%.

And these leadership investments were seen far and wide, at companies and organizations spanning all industries—from major corporations like Accenture and Amazon to aerospace giants like Boeing and even government entities like the U.S. Department of Defense and the CIA. Why it matters: As AI evolves, the demand for skilled leaders and technical experts will only intensify. This trend is reshaping how companies operate, innovate, and compete. It’s a movement that’s redefining the very fabric of corporate strategy and decision-making and means that companies are prioritizing top-down investment in AI. The most popular AI job titles The most prevalent AI-related titles are engineer roles followed closely by developers, who play a crucial role in creating and maintaining the software that powers innovative solutions. Researchers are also prominent, contributing to advancements in technology and ensuring that the field continues to evolve and improve. This diversity of roles highlights the growing opportunities available to individuals looking to enter or move forward in this burgeoning technical field.

Additionally, titles that include generative AI have seen a significant spike since late 2023, reflecting the growing interest in generative AI tools. While these titles currently represent only 3% of all AI job titles, their presence has increased 250 times over the past two years. Why it matters: The prominence of engineering-related roles indicates that building and maintaining the technical infrastructure for AI remains a critical focus for companies. This foundation is essential for developing advanced AI applications that can drive innovation and efficiency across various sectors. Additionally, the significant increase in generative AI roles highlights the growing interest in creative and content-generating technologies, which have the potential to revolutionize industries such as media, marketing, and customer service. The exciting and competitive road ahead As AI continues to integrate into the fabric of business operations, the competition for AI talent will only grow fiercer. Organizations looking to implement or expand their AI programs should prepare for a highly competitive job market and make sure their recruitment and retention strategies are up to par. As for AI professionals, particularly engineers, the value of their skills has never been higher, and they may command more compensation than ever before.