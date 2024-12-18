This sleek data visualization will show you exactly how basic your name really is

BY Grace Snelling2 minute read

If you’ve ever wondered how many Americans have historically shared your name, there’s a new tool that will show you exactly how trendy it’s been over the last century in one streamlined graphic.

[Image: courtesy Jetpack.ai] The tool, called Baby Names, was created by Belgian designer Karim Douïeb, cofounder of the data science company Jetpack.ai. Douïeb uses data visualization to understand trends in new—but surprisingly intuitive—ways, from a shapeshifting election graphic to a series of sonic maps color-coding noise pollution in major cities. His latest project explores how dynamic fonts can tell a visual story, using the literal letters of names to map out their popularity over time. The results reveal several interesting patterns in how social trends impact naming culture. [Image: courtesy Jetpack.ai] When a user enters their name, Baby Names automatically generates an animation that adjusts the height of each letter to match the trend line of the name’s popularity from the 1930s to the current day. Douïeb sourced the necessary numbers from the U.S.’ official Social Security Administration dataset, which includes the top 1,000 names for every year—or roughly 71% of all names. He used a similar strategy to track France’s name data, pulling information from the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). [Image: courtesy Jetpack.ai] Douïeb says one of his main goals with the tool was to explore the possibilities presented by dynamic fonts, which have recently found favor with a number of influential designers.

“The variable font is a relatively new development in the typographic world, and I’m fascinated by what it offers to creative people like me,” Douïeb explains. “I especially love how typography and creative programming are increasingly overlapping, opening up exciting possibilities.” The visualization uses the Flexible Variable Font by Stéphane Mattern, one of few variable fonts that have adjustable height in addition to weight or size, according to Douïeb. “That versatility made it perfect for this project and added a layer of creative freedom to the design process.” [Image: courtesy Jetpack.ai] The cleverness of Baby Names rests in the simplicity of its premise. By isolating individual letter heights, Douïeb ensured that the resulting graphs would be immediately parsable to a general audience. And, taken on their own, the images are pretty aesthetically pleasing. [Image: courtesy Jetpack.ai] According to Douïeb, the project also uncovered a few interesting nuggets about how we approach naming. For one, just like clothing styles, names are on a revolving trend cycle: “Names like Evelyn or Henry were hugely popular in the early 20th century, but they fell out of favor during the mid-century, viewed as too old-fashioned,” he says. “Fast-forward 50 to 70 years, and they’re making a strong comeback—now seen as timeless and vintage-chic.” Similarly, certain names also display a “skipped generation” pattern, fading for a few decades and then reappearing as their descendants begin to name kids after their grandparents and great-grandparents.