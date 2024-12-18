How behavioral analytics can beat insider threats to your cybersecurity

BY Justin Rende3 minute read

We often hear that employees are a company’s biggest cyber risk, and new evidence supports this assertion. In fact, a 2023 survey showed that 30% of respondents considered insider threats to be a major risk to their organizations’ cybersecurity, second only to email fraud. In 2024, this threat remains an ongoing concern for businesses of all sizes.

According to Ponemon’s 2022 Cost of Insider Threats: Global Report, insider threat incidents rose 44% over 2020, with costs per incident up more than a third to $15.38 million. What’s more, the time to contain an insider threat incident increased from 77 days to 85 days, leading organizations to spend the most on containment. With the increasing sophistication of cyber threats, it’s crucial to identify and mitigate risks early. Reviewing behavioral analytics plays an important role in unveiling these threats. TYPES OF BEHAVIORAL ANALYTICS IN CYBERSECURITY

Behavioral analytics can be applied to various aspects of your organization’s digital environment. Some of the key types we see most often include: • USER AND ENTITY BEHAVIOR ANALYTICS (UEBA) UEBA focuses on monitoring the behavior of users and entities such as devices and applications. By analyzing access patterns and behaviors, UEBA can detect unusual activities such as a user accessing data from an unfamiliar device or a sudden surge in data downloads. These insights help to identify potential account compromises or unauthorized access attempts.

• NETWORK BEHAVIOR ANALYTICS (NBA) NBA is specifically designed to monitor network traffic for unusual patterns. For example, a sudden increase in traffic to or from a particular IP address could indicate a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. Similarly, using non-standard protocols or attempts to map the network can be flagged as suspicious, helping to prevent intrusions and data exfiltration. • INSIDER THREAT BEHAVIOR ANALYTICS (ITBA)

Insider threats are particularly challenging because they involve individuals who already have access to the organization’s systems. ITBA helps identify malicious behaviors from trusted users. Examples include a user installing unauthorized software or changes in typing cadence that may indicate misuse of credentials. By focusing on these subtle indicators, ITBA can prevent significant security breaches from within. 3 STEPS TO APPLY BEHAVIORAL ANALYTICS IN CYBERSECURITY Behavioral analytics leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to analyze large datasets and identify unusual patterns that could indicate malicious activities. In cybersecurity, this means monitoring user behaviors, network traffic, and application usage to detect deviations from the norm. By analyzing such deviations, your organization can identify potential threats before they escalate into security breaches.

Here are three key steps to transform your raw data into actionable insights that can prevent cyber attacks. 1. DATA COLLECTION AND TRANSFORMATION Your first step is gathering relevant data from various sources, including network traffic logs, access logs, and database activity records, and transforming it into a format suitable for analysis. With recent advancements in technology, it’s now possible to fully automate the process and perform it in real time to make sure the data is always up to date.

2. DATA ANALYSIS Once the data is prepared, unsupervised machine learning algorithms analyze it to detect anomalies. These anomalies represent deviations from normal behavior patterns. For example, if a user who typically accesses data during business hours suddenly logs in at odd hours or from an unusual location, the system might flag this as suspicious activity. 3. ALERTING AND REMEDIATION