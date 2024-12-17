Pet parent gift guide: The gifts we want for our pets this year

BY Jessica Bursztynsky4 minute read

If you want to spoil a pet lover for the holidays, spoil their pets.

Ever since I adopted my senior pup, Poppy, from Muttville in San Francisco, I’ve relegated my wish list to anything and everything she might need. For my birthday this year, I asked for an Embark DNA test. (For Poppy, obviously!) I get such joy in giving her a new enrichment toy or treat. And let’s face it, a lot of pet items are for the pet guardians too. (Cats probably don’t need a stylish water bowl, but they sure do look good.) Frustratingly, the cost of pet ownership has been on the rise: Thanks in part to private equity’s incursion into pet care, vet visits have gotten more and more expensive, and aren’t expected to go down anytime soon. Gifting someone a few essentials, or items they’d enjoy but probably wouldn’t buy themselves, can go a long way. Fast Company and Inc. staff members shared their must-have pet picks that would make excellent gifts for all the pet parents on your list. (And FYI, this collection is purely fun recommendations; there is no affiliate revenue-sharing or anything of the kind. It’s totally for the love of pets!)

[Photo: Woof] Woof Pupsicle: My high-energy mini poodle can crack most puzzle toys within a few tries and then grows bored, but she has yet to get tired of the Woof Pupsicle. I use it almost daily to provide mental stimulation. You can throw in fruits or freeze peanut butter, even squish in some chicken. It’s especially useful if you’re going into a long meeting and need something to keep the pooch entertained. —Sandra Riaño [Photo: Molly Mutt] Molly Mutt Wool Crate Pad Kit: While there are so many dog beds on the market, there were few choices I could find beyond polyester-fill. The Molly Mutt crate bed’s cushion insert is made of wool, and the bed + crate cover are 100% cotton. The covers are easy to remove and throw in the wash, the zipper closures are hidden, and shipping was fast (but this was prior to holiday shipping congestion). The crate pad even survived my teething puppy—I can’t say that about her first two dog beds! —Sandra Riaño [Photo: Inaba] Churu: My cat loves a good treat—but there’s no treat he loves more than Churu. In fact, he’s so obsessed with this that when we give him a treat while administering his bimonthly allergy shot, he doesn’t even flinch. As long as he has Churu to lick, he doesn’t care what else is happening; also great for luring him out of hidey-holes and helping him get over a spot of dehydration. You see, cats are often slightly dehydrated, in part because the way they drink water isn’t very effective. But if you mix Churu with water, it helps ensure that the water actually makes it into their mouths. —Sara Deeter

[Photo: Friends of Normie] Friends of Normie Cat Scratcher: This also serves as a comfy bed for your fur child. You can set it up in different positions, so whether your kitty prefers to lounge or play, it’s a perfect fit, and cardboard panels can be reordered when worn. My eldest, Pikul, happily snoozes and scratches on it while I work and considers it his safe space. The best part is 20% of your purchase goes directly to supporting Friends of Normie, which is an amazing cat rescue group. —Daria Wilczynska-Pham [Photo: TBTeek] Laser Pointer: Any brand, any company, any style—as long as the trusty ol’ red beam works. I have tried using laser pointers to play with my cats over the course of their lives and it never fails to engage them. Note: Do not point the laser at their eyes! And, because their inner hunter surfaces when they encounter the laser, do let them catch it every now and again. —Tania Rahman [Photo: Little Beast] Alaia Polo Sweater x Lisa Says Gah: This sweater from the Little Beast and Lisa Says Gah collab is the perfect gift for the Gen Z pet parent in your life. Little Beast paired with the beloved women-owned clothing brand to create accessories for pets, including this sweater, which has a matching human version! —Kat Kluge