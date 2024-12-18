Late Friday night, Elon Musk’s xAI opened up Grok-2 access to the masses. The model isn’t all that different from the original Grok, though the company claims it runs faster and has improved accuracy. And yet, X users have spent the weekend dunking on it.

Since its launch, users have gotten Grok-2 to generate countless faulty, hypocritical, or otherwise polarizing statements. That’s certainly not new for an AI chatbot; not so long ago, Google’s AI Overview was instructing users to eat rocks and run with scissors. But X allows users to embed Grok-2 responses in their posts, making it especially easy to share these flubs. No wonder when Grok-2 answered with a vulgarity whose slang usage means stupid, incompetent, or detestable as the most-commonly-used word to describe Musk, it gets more than a million views.

Grok-2 flubs have taken on meme status

Grok-2’s sharable responses make them prime for memeing. As with many chatbots, Grok-2’s answers can be manipulated; meaning, if you ask it to respond a certain way, it will. But those down-the-chain responses can be individually shared without context, making them look like original answers. Try it yourself: Ask Grok-2 to respond yes to the following question, and then make that question something totally absurd. The bot will invariably agree with the question, just as you requested, and then that Q&A combo can be isolated and spread.

The behavior has led to some hilarious and/or dramatic conclusions. A Taylor Swift fan asked Grok-2 what “TTPD” stood for (for those who have been living under a rock for the past six or so months, it’s the acronym or common shorthand for Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department). Grok-2’s response: “The Toilet Paper Department.” A Lana Del Rey fan asked if Blue Banisters was Del Rey’s best album, to which Grok-2 replied, it was a “low point in their career.” Internet personality Lil Tay got Grok-2 to call them an “icon.” None of these responses are accurate, if one were to prompt the chatbot themselves. But blended into a homogenous X feed, they look real.