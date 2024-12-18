Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Grok-2 has now made fun of Elon Musk, found an enemy in Mark Cuban, and sparked alt-right backlash.

Elon Musk’s Grok-2 is now free—and it’s a mess

[Photo: Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

BY Henry Chandonnet3 minute read

Late Friday night, Elon Musk’s xAI opened up Grok-2 access to the masses. The model isn’t all that different from the original Grok, though the company claims it runs faster and has improved accuracy. And yet, X users have spent the weekend dunking on it. 

Since its launch, users have gotten Grok-2 to generate countless faulty, hypocritical, or otherwise polarizing statements. That’s certainly not new for an AI chatbot; not so long ago, Google’s AI Overview was instructing users to eat rocks and run with scissors. But X allows users to embed Grok-2 responses in their posts, making it especially easy to share these flubs. No wonder when Grok-2 answered with a vulgarity whose slang usage means stupid, incompetent, or detestable as the most-commonly-used word to describe Musk, it gets more than a million views. 

Grok-2 flubs have taken on meme status

Grok-2’s sharable responses make them prime for memeing. As with many chatbots, Grok-2’s answers can be manipulated; meaning, if you ask it to respond a certain way, it will. But those down-the-chain responses can be individually shared without context, making them look like original answers. Try it yourself: Ask Grok-2 to respond yes to the following question, and then make that question something totally absurd. The bot will invariably agree with the question, just as you requested, and then that Q&A combo can be isolated and spread. 

The behavior has led to some hilarious and/or dramatic conclusions. A Taylor Swift fan asked Grok-2 what “TTPD” stood for (for those who have been living under a rock for the past six or so months, it’s the acronym or common shorthand for Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department). Grok-2’s response: “The Toilet Paper Department.” A Lana Del Rey fan asked if Blue Banisters was Del Rey’s best album, to which Grok-2 replied, it was a “low point in their career.” Internet personality Lil Tay got Grok-2 to call them an “icon.” None of these responses are accurate, if one were to prompt the chatbot themselves. But blended into a homogenous X feed, they look real. 

Grok-2 also offers an easy way to humiliate Musk. The chatbot indexes available information, including all the critical coverage of Musk. That means, if you ask it what word most X users would use to describe Musk, it will respond with “asshole.” Asked to describe why Elon Musk is an “asshole,” Grok-2 points to “irascible” workplace behavior, lack of empathy, and his political views. Also, Grok-2 agrees that Elon Musk has spread election misinformation, false narratives about natural disasters, and antisemitic claims. 

Some users are angry at Grok-2

While Grok-2 has had its share of hilarious flubs, it’s also sparked some public anger. Mark Cuban asked for humorous images of Trump; after prompting the chatbot to make the humor darker, it began producing images of Cuban himself. After a long line of additional questions, Cuban got Grok-2 to admit that it was feeding on personal information that he did not provide. 

Beyond Cuban’s complaint, image generation is a main point of privacy contention. AI researcher Jon Barron asked Grok-2 to produce an image of himself; the results looked eerily similar to his X profile shot, even though the chatbot claimed to create the image only from “common characteristics associated with tech enthusiasts.” Try it for yourself: For X users with a profile image, asking Grok-2 to create a photo may produce some uncanny results. 

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Henry Chandonnet is a contributing writer at Fast Company and an undergraduate at Tufts University. His writing has also appeared in People, V Magazine, and The Daily Dot. More

Explore Topics